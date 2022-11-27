Candace Cameron Bure Unfollows Jodie Sweetin After Full House Co-Star Shaded Her ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments!

Whoa! Candace Cameron Bure has unfollowed former Full House co-star and longtime friend Jodie Sweetin after she continued throwing shade at her for her controversial “traditional marriage” remarks!

It looks like the 46-year-old actress made the decision to remove Jodie from her following list at some point amid her controversy. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old is still following Candace on social media at this time. The news may come as a shock to some people – considering the pair grew up together playing siblings DJ and Stephanie Tanner, respectively, on Full House until 1995 before reprising their roles on Fuller House. Candace and Jodie have remained close over the years, with the Make It Or Break It alum even getting an invite to her TV sister’s July wedding to Mescal Wasilewski.

Related: JoJo Siwa Has No Interest In Speaking To Candace Cameron Bure Ever Again!

However, things between them since grown tense after Candace came under fire for praising the Great American Family channel for favoring “traditional marriage” plot lines over LGBTQIA+ love stories in an interview with WSJ Magazine. She said at the time:

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment. … I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Yikes!

She quickly faced backlash for her comments from social media users and celebrities like Hilarie Burton, Maren Morris, and JoJo Siwa. The Dance Moms alum blasted Candace for “excluding” the LGBTQIA+ community from her films in a post on Instagram, which saw Jodie respond in the comments:

“You know I love you.”

Candace then spoke out about the homophobic remark in a heated message on Instagram, saying:

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

And as you can imagine, she never once apologized for her comments in the post. SMH. Since then, Jodie has not backed down on her criticism of Candace. She even re-posted Holly Robinson Peete’s post calling for inclusivity to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The message read:

“There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially. So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

And clearly, Candace didn’t like getting called out by her former castmate on social media because she no longer follows her! Wow. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via E! News/YouTube, Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram]