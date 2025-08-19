How Kelly Clarkson’s Former Assistant Honored ‘Soulmate’ Brandon Blackstock At His Celebration Of Life

Brandon Blackstock’s celebration of life has now been held… And it sounds like his girlfriend was front and center.

On Tuesday, an insider told Us Weekly that loved ones gathered in Montana over the weekend to commemorate Kelly Clarkson’s late husband:

“Brandon’s closest friends and family gathered over the weekend for a few days to celebrate his life in the place he loved most. It was very private.”

Brandon tragically passed away earlier this month after a three-year battle with cancer. According to the source, his girlfriend (and Kelly’s former assistant) Brittney Marie Jones led the celebration by “sharing memories” with the crowd:

“His partner, Brittney, his family, and his closest friends spent time at his home sharing memories of Brandon and remembering how much he meant to them.”

Related: Grief Is A ‘Daily Striggle’ For Aubrey Plaza After Husband’s Death

As we’ve previously covered, Brittney’s father took to Facebook following Brandon’s death at just 48 years old and called him his daughter’s “soulmate.” He wrote at the time:

“It was sad and there were tears, but there were also a lot of laughs remembering Brandon’s pranks and sense of humor.”

Innerestingly, the insider didn’t specify whether or not Kelly was at Brandon’s celebration of life, but it sounds like even if she was, the focus was largely on Brittany. She was the important woman in Brandon’s life. But ultimately, everyone was there to commemorate Brandon. The insider added:

“It was special for everyone to spend time in Montana walking and hiking the roads Brandon loved so much, and to gather at his home to remember him.”

So sweet. Kelly shares two kids with Brandon, including daughter River Rose, and son Remington. We sure hope they were there!

Brandon’s friend Shane Tarleton was amongst the small crowd, and according to Us Weekly, he posted a since-expired Instagram Story of folks gathered around a fire pit and wrote:

“@brandonblackstock would’ve loved this night so much. So many of his fav people in his backyard around a campfire at sunset.”

Nashville hairstylist Amanda Craig also took to her IG Story to share a selfie with her husband and wrote:

“We understand why you loved it here so much. Celebrating your wonderful life over the weekend was a true gift. We love you BB!”

What a heartbreaking time. We continue to send love to all currently mourning Brandon. Rest in peace.

[Images via NBC/YouTube & Facebook]