How Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy Feels About Elsie Hewitt Pregnancy Reveal!

Pete Davidson is making his mom a grandma… So how does she feel about it?
On Wednesday, the comedian’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shocked fans by announcing she’s expecting a baby! In an Instagram post showcasing her ultrasound and lots of romantic pics, the model joked:
“welp now everyone knows we had sex”
See (below):
One of said people being Pete’s mom Amy Waters Davidson… LOLz! But according to an insider, she’s ready for her new role as a grandma!
On Wednesday, a source told E! News:
“Pete’s mom is thrilled, she can’t wait to become a grandma!”
Awww! That’s so great! We’re sure Pete and Elsie appreciate all the support. This comes after we heard the Bupkis star is over the moon about becoming a dad. An insider told Us Weekly:
“He is excited about this next chapter.”
