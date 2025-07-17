How Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy Feels About Elsie Hewitt Pregnancy Reveal!

Got A Tip?

How Pete Davidson’s Mom Amy Feels About Elsie Hewitt Pregnancy Revealed!

Pete Davidson is making his mom a grandma… So how does she feel about it?

On Wednesday, the comedian’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shocked fans by announcing she’s expecting a baby! In an Instagram post showcasing her ultrasound and lots of romantic pics, the model joked:

“welp now everyone knows we had sex”

One of said people being Pete’s mom Amy Waters Davidson… LOLz! But according to an insider, she’s ready for her new role as a grandma!

On Wednesday, a source told E! News:

“Pete’s mom is thrilled, she can’t wait to become a grandma!”

Awww! That’s so great! We’re sure Pete and Elsie appreciate all the support. This comes after we heard the Bupkis star is over the moon about becoming a dad. An insider told Us Weekly:

“He is excited about this next chapter.”

What are your thoughts on the news? Let us know in the comments down below!

Jul 17, 2025 10:30am PDT

