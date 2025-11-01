A 'Family Decision'! How Queen Camilla & Princess Catherine Also Had A Hand In Andrew's Royal Title Removal!

The decision to remove the royal titles of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was a family affair!

As we previously reported, King Charles III finally did it. After Andrew announced he would no longer use his royal titles, his older brother decided to take things a step further by kicking him out of the monarchy due to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. That means the disgraced royal’s titles and honors are now gone, and he is no longer welcome to live at Royal Lodge! Buckingham Palace said in a statement this week:

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

King Charles made the final decision to strip Andrew of his titles and privileges, but he had help along the way. A source, who knows the monarch, said of his decision to People on Friday:

“He would have been really exasperated with it. Andrew had been given so many chances and opportunities to do the right thing, and he would be exasperated that he had to make a difficult decision rather than Andrew dealing with it. He would find it quite painful.”

Fortunately, Charles had the support of the royal family, including not only Prince William but Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine. The women possibly even had a hand in the palace’s statement! The insider noted that they “sensed a female touch” in it, especially since the final line references the sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew, which he previously denied, and his ties to the convicted sex offender. You may know Camilla has long worked with causes related to domestic abuse, rape, and assault, so the source feels she “had a hand in that” part of the statement. They continued:

"There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache. It was a family decision. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it."

The insider added the family is “definitely looking to the future,” adding:

“This could all be part of that. William and Catherine are moving soon, and all their comments have been about looking to the future.”

And in the future, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be next! Yikes!

The royals also didn’t want to deal with the public outrage over Andrew’s ties to Epstein getting in the way of their engagements. As you may recall, King Charles was heckled over the matter during a recent outing. The situation also took over headlines during his and Queen Camilla’s visit with Pope Leo in Rome. And with Prince William heading out to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize next week, the family didn’t want anything to overshadow it – or any of their offer efforts moving forward. So, the source shared that the monarch finally took action:

“He would not be happy with that, but he’s had to do it.”

Although King Charles and Andrew are not close these days, that does not mean he doesn’t care for his younger brother anymore. The insider concluded:

“[Andrew] is his brother, and he will feel some care and affection and concern for him. But he wouldn’t have wanted to make that decision. He would rather Andrew dealt with it.”

Well, it is done now! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!

