Spice Girls Are Reuniting... For King Charles?!

A very royal reunion!

According to new reports, the Spice Girls are set to reunite in concert for King Charles III’s coronation! Yes… ALL FIVE! Posh too!

Per The Sun, the girl group will take the stage all together for the first time since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony as part of a three-day celebration for the new monarch starting on Saturday, May 6. And yes, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell will ALL be there! OMG!!!

While it might seem like a random event for the women to reunite at, they actually have a special connection to the new King. The Wannabe performers met with Charles several times throughout their career, including in 1997 when Mel B and Geri left a smooch on his cheek! So, it’s only fitting that they make an appearance at the historic event! A royal insider told the outlet on Saturday:

“Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five piece for such a historical event. Certainly the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics — a one off celebration and unique performance. There is a general sense that a reunion could happen for something this significant.”

Some of the girls were eager to make it happen, they added:

“Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen.”

And get this — Mel B actually teased a reunion just last week while speaking to ET. She said:

“I can’t tell you exactly, but there’s going to be something that is going to be announced pretty soon.”

She also insisted that it’s “all five” of the performers and they’re very “excited about” it. Oooh! It really sounds like she was talking about this royal news, don’t ya think?!

As Perezcious readers know, the Spice Girls topped the charts from 1994 to 2000, when they split up to work on solo projects. Back in 2019, most of the singers got back together for the Spiceworld Reunion Tour, but Posh Spice opted out to focus on her fashion career. At the time, Scary Spice seemed just as upset with Vic’s decision as the rest of us, telling Good Morning America:

“We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.”

Last week, Sporty Spice opened up about her disappointment that the Spice Girls weren’t able to perform at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, telling the Daily Express:

“You know what, we would have loved to be there but it was just one of those situations where it was impossible. With us girls, there is so much that we would like to do but there are four, five, people involved with families and other commitments and responsibilities. So, I think that was something that we had to miss. We weren’t happy about having to miss it, but yeah, sometimes things don’t work out.”

While we have to admit it’s a bit surprising to see the girls reunite for the regal festivities, it kinda makes sense that the fashionista would say yes this time around! Her husband David Beckham is a true royalist who waited almost 14 hours (!!!) to pay tribute to the Queen after her death in September. Perhaps his love for the monarchy convinced Victoria to go all in on this coronation concert?! Whatever the reason, we’re freaking out at the potential of seeing the Spice Girls in action again!! Are U?! Will U be watching if this comes true?! Sound OFF (below)!

