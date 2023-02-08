King Charles Has 'A Weakness' For Prince Harry -- But Will It Be Enough To Save Their Relationship??

King Charles III and Prince Harry might not be in a great place these days, but that doesn’t mean things are doomed forever. In fact, the new king might be the only royal family member fighting for reconciliation!

On Tuesday, royal expert Angela Levin opened up about the state of the estranged fam, and she had a lot of hope — at least when it comes to the father and son duo. The Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort author told Us Weekly:

“King Charles is a monarch, but he’s also a father. He loves Harry. He might not like what he’s doing, but he loves him and there’s a weakness there for him. He doesn’t want to lose him as a son.”

Makes sense! No matter how much s**t has gone down between them, it’s going to take a lot for Charles to just walk away from his son.

Still, things are definitely tense right now — and that’s all thanks to the Archewell founder. In his debut book, Spare, Harry took every opportunity to throw jabs at his family, including claiming his father’s team “planted” fake stories about him and Prince William in 2019. Worse than that, though, was everything he said about Queen Camilla! He literally called her “dangerous,” writing:

“I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy.”

During his 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper in January, he doubled down on this theory, adding:

“Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade off information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Damn…

Angela clapped back at these “villain” claims, arguing with Us:

“She’s not a villain. She doesn’t seek attention. She doesn’t want to be in the center of the light going on. She’s very happy to be a background person and she’s not a plotter.”

Hmm. Very different than Harry’s take! As shocking as it may sound, apparently Camilla hasn’t given up hope on reconciliation either, the insider noted:

“Camilla is somebody who feels that, you know, give it time and it’ll all come round.”

Will it, though?? The insider seems doubtful — and not because of the royal family’s actions!

She pointed out that the 38-year-old has been making a very big deal about wanting an apology from his family before he considers reconciling. Many have wondered if this will get in the way of his possible attendance at Charles’ coronation in May. The biographer seems to think it’ll be more of an excuse for Harry to skip the ceremony than anything else. Describing him as acting like a “bullying guy,” she said:

“[The royal family] haven’t actually not invited him. They’ve just said ’It’s open, it’s welcome.’ But Harry’s insisting that he wants to sit down and have this long conversation. And if they apologize for one thing, I’m absolutely certain he’ll come up with another 350 [things] that he’s also annoyed about. He’ll be going through all these things. And I think, also, if you show weakness, he will attack harder. So, they haven’t said, ‘you can’t come,’ they’ve just said, ‘come if you want, the door’s open.’ That’s not quite what he wants.”

Oof. Sounds like she thinks Harry’s not actually willing to make amends at all, and to be honest, his decision to slam his relatives in his latest media projects does kinda suggest that. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

