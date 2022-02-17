TikTok Comedian Huey Haha's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Months after his sudden death, more insight is coming to light about TikTok star Huey Haha’s death.

The content creator, born Huey Ha, died in October at the unbelievably young age of 22. At the time, there was little information about what happened, except that his friends were mourning his loss. But now The Sun has learned that first responders reported to the star’s house in Sacramento, California after receiving a “medical aid call.” They attempted to save Huey’s life, but their efforts were futile.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, Huey’s cause of death was determined to be “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was found dead in his home after what authorities believe was a death by suicide. An investigation found that there was nothing unusual or suspicious about the death and no reason to believe foul play was involved. The coroner insisted:

“Based on the circumstances and cause of death, the manner will be listed as Suicide.”

The 22-year-old leaves behind his 2-year-old daughter Princess, whom he shared with girlfriend Heather Saizon. While her Instagram account is private, she has continued to mourn the TikTokers loss, writing in her bio:

“Huey Ha always in my heart.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help pay for a funeral and support Princess moving forward. It is currently still active with a total of $46,301 raised so far. The goal is $50,000. To support Huey and his family, check it out HERE.

The jokester had amassed more than 315,000 followers on his TikTok and Instagram pages by posting funny and sometimes vulgar videos of himself and his friends. He was also very candid about his tough upbringing, sitting down to share his story with ShotBy Manzo on YouTube one year ago. During that interview, he recalled growing up with four sisters and one brother, and how there was “no food, no nothing” in the home. He said he loved going to school because of the breakfast, adding:

“[Going to school] was me getting my morning breakfast. You know what I’m saying? Like the pizza with the cheese sticks and the milk bread … like that’s what kept me going.”

He also spoke about having suffered abuse from his mother’s boyfriend, resulting in him losing touch with his family. When he was 13, he was sent to two different foster homes but was kicked out by both for smoking marijuana. Such challenging circumstances to grow up in! On what his family was likely at the time of the interview, he reflected:

“I’m not close to my family at all that’s why now I try to be so family orientated.”

A look back at Ha’s social media suggests that he was struggling with mental health issues before his death. Before deactivating his Twitter account, he reportedly tweeted:

“F**k life.”

A month before his death, he also made a video about what it is like to live with bipolar, though it is unclear if he was actually diagnosed with the disorder. Some fans have spoken out with the belief he was suffering from depression, writing on social media:

“That goes to show you you NEVER know what’s going on in someone’s mind” “Be kind and be caring towards your friends or even strangers. You’ll never know what their breaking point is.”

It really is so important to treat everyone with kindness and check in on those around you, even if they seem fine on the outside.

We continue to think of his daughter Princess and all his loved ones who are mourning his loss. R.I.P.

[Image via Huey Haha/Instagram]