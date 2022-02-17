New Brian Laundrie Mystery Over Strange Autopsy Detail: He Wasn't Left-Handed, And Yet...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Just when we think this case is well and truly over, some new wrinkle always comes out. This time? Something about his autopsy report is bothering online sleuths.

As we reported, the Sarasota County medical examiner released their full autopsy report on Monday, confirming Laundrie’s cause of death as a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. They went into grisly detail, including about how his body was stripped post-mortem by wild animals. But it was one detail in particular that’s bothering people.

Brian’s gunshot entry wound is in the left temple, with the bullet exiting on the right. That means he shot himself with his left hand. The only problem? He was right-handed.

This isn’t speculation. According to the documents released, Brian’s own sister confirmed to police that Brian was “right-hand dominant.” It’s right there in the report.

So the question is, do people usually shoot themselves with their non-dominant hand? Well, the simple answer is obviously that it’s possible… but no, they don’t.

OK, final warning that this gets very morbid…

According to a 2011 scientific study of hundreds of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, locations of the entry wound being on either side of the head are “the best predictors of the handedness of the deceased.” According to that same study, only 6% of suicides by handgun were done at the left temple. That’s even lower than the world’s estimated proportion of left-hand dominant people, which is about 10% — but of course there are also other common options for gun placement other than the temple. But when it does come to one side of the head or the other, it does seem to consistently correlate to hand dominance. You can read more HERE.

So what does that tell us? Well, like we said, it is of course possible to use one’s non-dominant hand in a suicide. But it’s yet another inconsistency in a case full of them.

Why, after searching for a month in the Carlton Reserve, did law enforcement suddenly switch to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park? Did his parents suddenly remember that’s where he went? The same way they got confused about which day they saw him last? Why didn’t the chain of custody get followed on the infamous notebook and bag Brian’s father Chris Laundrie found a few hundred feet from the body?

What do YOU think? Just one of those odd things? Or something more??

