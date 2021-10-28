TikTok Comedian Huey Haha Dead At 22

Content creator Huey Haha (real name Huey Ha) has sadly passed away at the young age of 22. The TikTok star, who was famous for dozens of viral videos, leaves behind his 2-year-old daughter Princess.

On Wednesday, the comedian’s friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos to their Instagram pages in honor of the influencer, reflecting:

“Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz [sic] all people see is laughs, not what we hadda [sic] do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon [sic] be the same without you.”

So sad…

The grieving friends concluded the heartfelt tribute, adding:

“We love you brother see you in the future.”

It remains unclear what led to the 22-year-old’s death. On Wednesday, a picture of a GoFundMe page was shared to his IG, along with a message that stated:

“Rest In Peace to Huey Ha

Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021

He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters”

Many of his most loyal supporters, as well as a handful of celebrities, flooded the star’s social media pages to send their condolences, including musician Mozzy and Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, who simply wrote:

“So sorry bro.”

As mentioned, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses as well as support Huey’s daughter in the future. It has already raised more than $33,000. You can learn how to support the family HERE.

The Stockton, California native was building a successful career by sharing funny sketches on Instagram and TikTok (though his account, which earned more than 4.5 million views according to the Independent, seems to be deleted now). He was also preparing to be more active on his YouTube channel, on which he had nearly 500k subscribers. Aside from his work, he was clearly a devoted father to Princess, once sharing his favorite thing about being a dad, saying:

“I just love when I come home and my daughter, she just comes running to the door and she screams.”

He continued:

“It’s the best feeling, bro. You don’t really understand fatherhood until you’re in it.”

Aww… Our hearts go out to Princess in this devastating time, as well as to all Huey’s loved ones as they mourn his untimely death. R.I.P.

