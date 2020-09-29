Hugh Jackman’s Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Slams Never-Ending Rumors About His Sexuality — And Hers!

Hugh Jackman‘s wife is coming clean about the film star’s sexuality — and calling out tabloids and bad reporting in the process!

Deborra-Lee Furness, who has been with the hunky actor since they first met on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995, had a LOT to say on Tuesday’s episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame!

Speaking candidly with host Anh Do on the popular Aussie talk show, the 64-year-old actress opened up about the longstanding rumors that her husband is secretly gay. As Jackman fans will recall, this is far from the first time Furness has gone on the record to discuss his orientation — as persistent gay rumors and innuendos have followed the the X-Men star for years.

It was clear the actress has long been a bit frustrated by the reporting around that topic, to say the least. During Tuesday’s interview, she called the rumors “mean-spirited,” while saying she doesn’t really pay attention to it any more because “it’s all made up.”

When pressed by Do about the homosexuality speculation surrounding the star of The Greatest Showman, Furness laughed and sarcastically responded:

“He’s been gay so many years. I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.”

Jokes aside, though, she did seriously address the rumors about her 51-year-old husband, adding:

“It’s just wrong [to speculate]. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”

Secretly straight?! Oh man, what a scandal that would be! Ha!

Furness wasn’t there just to talk about rumors and speculation, though. In a particularly sweet moment, she opened up about falling in love with Jackman on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli back in 1995 — and realizing in a matter of weeks that he was the one for her.

The actress revealed more about that time in her life:

“We just had this amazing connection, and I feel blessed that I experienced, that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is. When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together — and life is tough as we know it, it’s not all good — and when you have someone there that is so supportive… you can really stand buck naked. You have to. When you’ve got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you’re loved, there’s nothing better.”

Awww! We LOVE to see it!

Ch-ch-check out more from Furness, going deep Down Under on her fairy tale story with her beloved husband (below):

Nothing quite like falling in love with Wolverine, right?!

So sweet!

What do U make of Furness’ response to all the gay speculation, Perezcious readers? Mean-spirited? Offsides? Sound OFF with your reactions on that, and her full interview from the video, down in the comments (below)!!!

