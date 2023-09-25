Hulk Hogan Married AGAIN -- Just Weeks After Announcing Engagement!

Hulk Hogan officially has a new wife!

On Friday, the 70-year-old tied the knot with his 45-year-old fiancée Sky Daily in Clearwater, Florida, according to TMZ. Just weeks after announcing he’d popped the question, the WWE legend made it official with his bride in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Talk about a quick decision!

A source dished to the outlet that the wedding, which took place at Hulk and Sky’s church Indian Rocks Baptist Church, was not only a romantic ceremony — but one that had lots of spiritual meaning to the couple, too. It was officiated by their pastor, Aaron Filippone.

The quick turnaround doesn’t mean they didn’t have time to go all out, though! The yoga instructor wore a long, lace-covered Rue de Seine gown in a gorgeous pure white shade, and her jewelry tied the look all together. She had 18kt white gold earrings encrusted with 4ct diamonds, while her diamond-lined bracelets and necklace also had the same elegant white gold look. The former wrestler wore a black tuxedo with a matching black bowtie, as well as a white boutonnière to tie in with his new wife’s dress.

And, of course, to bring together Sky’s elegant look — her ring was nothing shy of a BOULDER! Sources for the outlet estimate the couple’s rings are worth up to 500 thousand bucks!

On Sunday, following the celebrations, Hulk took to Instagram to share a sweet video showing off their wedding. The accountant and hall-of-famer looked dashing in the video, which he captioned:

“My new life starts now!”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Wow! Clearly no expense was spared to make this the perfect day for them! Congratulations to the happy couple.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

