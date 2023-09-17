Is Adele MARRIED?! Singer Sparks Speculation After Calling Rich Paul Her ‘Husband’ During Las Vegas Residency!

Hold up, are Adele and Rich Paul married now?!

Speculation on whether the couple tied the knot has run rampant ever since the 35-year-old singer referred to the sports agent as her “husband” while on stage in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In a video posted on TikTok, Adele could be seen talking to a female audience member who jokingly proposed to her – and dropped these shocking words:

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

Umm… WHAT?! When the concertgoer asked if she could “try,” the Easy on Me songstress replied:

“No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

See the video from the show (below):

OMG!!!

Of course, this video quickly went viral as fans took notice of the “husband” remark. They proceeded to freak out in the comments section, writing:

“her husband??? omgg Adele Paul???” “No.stop. MOTHER IS MARRIED??” “She married!? When” “HUSBAND?!?” “Excuse me miss ma’am your whatttt??”

Neither Adele nor Rich have addressed the marriage rumors. However, it is no secret that the Hello artist has been wanting to take some serious steps with him. She even told a fan last month that she was “ready to be a mom again soon” and had been “writing lists” of baby names to have for whenever she decides to starting having kids again:

“I really want to be a mom again soon. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

So clearly, things have become serious between her and Rich after only two years of dating! Possibly to the point where they’ve walked down the aisle and got hitched?!

What do YOU think? Are Rich and Adele married? Sound OFF in the comments!

