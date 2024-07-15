Ice Spice FAKING Relationship With Central Cee, Says His Furious Ex -- TikTok Star Madeline Argy!

Buckle in, we’ve got some PIPING HOT Ice Spice tea.

Whether you follow the 24-year-old rapper or not, you might have heard about her controversial relationship with British rapper Central Cee. The two collaborated on a song called Did It First, which dropped last Friday. If you haven’t listened to it, it’s about being unfaithful in a relationship. Ice raps lyrics like:

“If he cheatin’, I’m doin’ him worse / No Uno, I hit the reverse / I ain’t trippin’, the grip in my purse”

Central Cee’s lyrics aren’t likewise cold, as he raps:

“I’m selective with who I get with / Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with / She investigating, detective / Lucky for me, I deleted the message / All along, it was me and a bad bitch / But I told her it was me and my bredrin”

Listen to the full song (below):

Yikes! And those lyrics become all the more alarming when you realize that he had a GIRLFRIEND at the time!!! So he did a song with Ice about cheating and then suddenly was dating her instead of his ex? Whoa!

But… is his relationship with Ice Spice even real??

The ex-girlfriend in question is Madeline Argy. You might have seen her while scrolling on TikTok, where she boasts over six million followers. And those 6 mil got an earful! On the same day the music video for Did It First dropped, the influencer took to the video sharing platform to allege some pretty icky stuff about what went down between her man and the Barbie World rapper. She told fans:

“Let me take you guys back a couple of months. I’m laid up in bed and [Central Cee] comes to me and he’s like, ‘I have a new song to show you.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, serenade me!’”

Unbeknownst to her, she was about to be hit with some pretty damning lyrics. She continued:

“And then he plays me his verse. I’m like…not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how.”

She recalled demanding his phone to go through, and that he had claimed it was all just “marketing” and that she knows “how the internet works,” so she opted to just forget about it. Later, she said, he sent his personal car to pick up Ice Spice and take her to the studio to “start a dating rumor.” Madeline admitted she was “knee deep” on social media trying to figure out if she and Central Cee were still together and that he didn’t to much to help clarify things. ON SOCIAL MEDIA of all places!

But things ultimately cleared up between them, and Madeline joined Central Cee on a trip to Nigeria where they were photographed together… And just HOURS after the pics were released online, Ice Spice dropped a photo posing with Central Cee! Madeline accused her ex of using the trip as a “marketing scheme” to promote his and Ice Spice’s new song.

Messed up!

Elsewhere in her TikToks, Madeline recalled finally getting a call from Central Cee, which she thought he was going to use as an opportunity to plead his case. But boy was she in for a surprise because he ACTUALLY just gave her a warning about more pics that were going to drop of him and Ice on a shopping spree:

“I’m thinking this conversation’s going to be on love, our relationship, so tell me why 10 hours later he’s posted up with a f**king baddie. Imagine you break up with your boyfriend one night and the next he is posting up with Ice Spice in Chrome Hearts. I didn’t even get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl! He gave me not even 12 hours notice before he was being filmed in Chrome Hearts with her. The flight from America is 12 hours, she was already on the f**king plane.”

OUCH!

But he kept insisting on staying with Madeline, and the 23-year-old TikToker even showed alleged DMs from him confessing that he “still” loved her. See (below):

She eventually started getting calls from people on his team attempting to assure her that his hands were clean amid all the infidelity rumors:

“His team is trying to convince me to have a conversation with him that he had no control over this. I’m trying to get the point across, it doesn’t matter whether he had control or not. Why was I told 12 hours before it happened? I’m going insane. All I’m seeing are comments going, ‘Why would she let her man act like this?’ I wasn’t, no one told me.”

Watch all of her videos (below):

YIKES! And Ice has apparently already responded… with yet another “coupled up” pic with Cee! Along with some lyrics from their song, she posted:

ain't trippin da grip in my purse pic.twitter.com/PQQ6uwq0NW — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) July 13, 2024

Hmm… Are they the real deal? Or is Madeline right? Really either way, what a BAD look for Ice Spice and Central Cee! Whether they DID cheat or it really was all just a marketing scheme… His innocent girlfriend got hurt! Not cool!

