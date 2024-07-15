Back On?? Exes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Spotted Looking COZY At Copa América Final!

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes once again back on?!

The exes just can’t seem to stay away from one another! Nearly three years after breaking up in 2021, the Señorita collaborators were spotted together at the Copa América final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. We’re so serious!

Instagram user @itdmila shared a video on her Story on Sunday of the exes sitting side-by-side at the prestigious soccer game, and they looked totally infatuated with one another! At one moment in the clip, the two gazed into each other’s eyes while locked in conversation. See (below):

OMG! Is this a sign they’re back together romantically for Shawmila 3.0?!?! Or are they just friends??

On X (Twitter), fans are seemingly hoping for the former! One called them “Jelena 2.0,” referring to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s on again, off again relationship in the 2010s, while another noted they “prayed for” the exes to come back together. See more reactions (below):

“CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES SITTING TOGETHER AT THE COPA AMERICA FINAL OMG” “SHAWMILA is that you?!” “it would actually be so hilarious if she got back together with him after writing her SECOND album about breaking up with him. girl stop folding” “she never leaving that man alone and he ain’t leaving her alone period.”

Another fan cited a recent TikTok of Camila’s in which she jokes about reminding herself why she shouldn’t go back to an ex — but admits she’d “still hit.” See (below):

The fan joked:

“he saw that tiktok of camila saying she’s willing to hit again and he came running”

HA!

After initially splitting in 2021, Shawn and Camila were spotted making out at Coachella in April 2023, but called it quits again by June of the same year. But here they are again! Is the third time the charm?? We’ll just have to wait and see! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

