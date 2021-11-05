Idina Menzel Reacts To Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo's Casting In The Wicked Movie!

Handing over the reigns!

The Wicked movie adaptation finally has its Glinda and Elphaba after legit YEARS of speculation, and it sounds like Idina Menzel is giving her stamp of approval! Yes, y’all, that sadly means the Broadway star, who won a Tony Award for playing the role of the latter, won’t be reprising her role. Instead, the film’s director, Jon M. Chu, announced on Thursday that Ariana Grande has been cast as the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Idina reacted to the major casting news, sharing on Instagram yesterday:

“Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande “

Kristin Chenoweth, the OG Glinda, has yet to respond — but considering her close relationship with Ariana (they starred in Hairspray Live together), we’re sure she’s ready to pass on her crown!

Are U excited for the movie musical, Perezcious readers?? Talk has been swirling about this project since 2013 and now it’s finally going to happen! Think it can live up to the Broadway show?

Let us know all your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/MEGA/WENN & Broadwaycom/YouTube]