Barefoot Contessa Star Ina Garten Details Terrifying Childhood Abuse Inflicted By Father: ‘I Remember Thinking He Would Kill Me’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ina Garten had a very difficult childhood — much more difficult than anyone had any idea about.

In her forthcoming book Be Ready When the Luck Happens, the Barefoot Contessa star opens up about some of the abuse she suffered at the hands of her parents in her early days. And on Wednesday, she recalled to People exactly how she felt in some of those terrifying moments — particularly ones that were brought on by her father. She told the outlet:

“I was terrified. I was physically afraid of my dad. I literally remember thinking he would kill me if I did something. I was physically afraid of him. And my mother just was unsupportive.”

That’s so awful! For a child to be feeling that about their PARENTS? The people who should make them feel safe and supportive? How sad. She continued:

“If there’s a threat of violence, you’re always afraid, even when it’s not happening. So I basically spent my entire childhood in my bedroom with a door closed. I think it was just protection. It was just to keep myself safe.”

Related: Maren Morris & INFANT Son Received Death Threats For Blasting Morgan Wallen’s Racial Slur!

But because she spent so much time hiding from her parents in there, she admitted that she had a “very lonely childhood.” She recalled the room’s color palette being peach and white, despite her wishing it was purple. But her mother was apparently very controlling and didn’t allow her to paint it that color because she thought it would “turn out badly.” Ina remembered:

“It was something she said to me a lot. I wouldn’t be surprised if she was diagnosed with Asperger’s [Syndrome]. She really didn’t know how to have a relationship, which is why I think, as I’ve gotten older, having relationships is so important to me.”

And thankfully, she met someone she could fully trust and build a life with at just 16 years old: her husband Jeffrey! The 76-year-old recalled:

“Everything changed when I met Jeffrey.”

The pair married in 1968 after four years of dating — despite Ina’s mother’s wishes:

“[My mother] thought I was too young to get married, but it was the first time in my life when I just said to her, ‘I know you don’t think this is a good idea. And for the first time, I’m really sorry to tell you this, but I don’t care. I’m doing this.’”

And they’ve been married ever since! Good for her!

Eventually, the Food Network fave let bygones be bygones with her father, but she and her mother were never fully able to mend their relationship:

“He, in his own way, apologized and my mom never acknowledged it. I think I overcame my childhood just by sheer determination. I just wasn’t about to spend my life like that. And I think, a lot of times, people make a decision to live their lives differently and they end up sliding back into what they feel is familiar and I was determined not to do that. And then I met Jeffrey and he just showed me a totally different way to live.”

She’s so strong.

Wow. We are so heartened to hear things are so much better for her now, obviously. BTW, Be Ready When tTe Luck Happens drops on October 1. Will you be reading it??

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

[Images via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]