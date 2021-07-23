'Incel' Arrested As Alleged Plot To Murder 3,000 College Women Is Uncovered

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]



Per prosecutors, a potential murder spree has been prevented after a self-described “incel” was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at an Ohio college campus, in which he planned to “slaughter” 3,000 women because he couldn’t get a date.

According to reports, Tres Genco was charged by feds on Wednesday for conspiring to commit a hate crime and illegally owning a machine gun. Prosecutors said the 21-year-old is a part of the “incel” (involuntary celibate) community, which is comprised of mostly men who promote violence against women because they feel they’re wrongly denied sexual or romantic attention.

Feeling that he, too, needed to exact “revenge” on women for having free will, Genco started planning his killing spree in January 2019, feds allege, when he went online and bought tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie emblazoned with the word “revenge,” cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask, two Glock 17 magazines, a 9mm Glock 17 clip, and a holster clip concealed carry for a Glock.

In July 2019, Genco started posting on an incel forum and repeatedly made references to infamous incel Elliot Rodger — who, in 2014, fatally shot six people and injured 14 others outside a sorority house at the University of California in Santa Barbara before killing himself.

In one post, Genco allegedly described filling a water gun full of orange juice and shooting it at a group of women, which apparently made him feel connected to Rodger. He wrote:

“I put some orange juice in a water gun, I was planning to spray some foids and couples like ER (Rodgers) did, when I finally did do it, it was ER’s birthday and I didn’t even know that… Felt like I spiritually connected to the saint on that day… I drove up to them saying hi and they didn’t even look up, they just went ‘uhuh’ so they get sprayed in the f**ing face. I suggest it to all incels, extremely empowering action.”

So disturbing.

He allegedly wrote a manifesto in August 2019 titled “A Hideous Symphony a manifesto written by Tres Genco, the socially exiled Incel,” where he shared his plans to learn how to kill by going into basic training with the US military. He wrote:

“I will slaughter out of jealousy, hatred, and revenge… I will take away the power of life that they withhold from me, by showing there is more than just happiness and fulfillment, there is all encompassing death, the great equalizer that will bear all of us into its seductively calm velvet of silence and serenity.”

Gengo also allegedly wrote a note around that time detailing his plans to carry out a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio college on May 23, 2020, even noting his desired kill count. He wrote:

“Needs to be huge! 3,000? Aim big then.”

The Ohio native did end up attending Army Basic Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, that same month — but he was discharged for poor performance and conduct in December 2019.

He allegedly wrote another manifesto titled “Isolated” after returning to Ohio, which he signed “Your hopeful friend and murder.” Per the indictment, he wrote in part:

“If you’re reading this, I’ve done something horrible. Somehow you’ve come across the writings of the deluded and homicidal, not an easy task, and for that I congratulate you for your curiosity and willingness to delve into such a dark topic.”

He is said to have started working toward his twisted goal the following month, allegedly carrying out surveillance around Ohio State University and searching topics online like “how to plan a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become attempt?” He searched for police scanner codes for Columbus and campus police at Ohio State University in March 2020.

Fortunately, police caught wind of his plans on March 12, after an anonymous caller told Hillsboro authorities that Genco threatened them with a gun and cocked it before locking himself in his bedroom. The caller claimed the young adult had been “erratic and somewhat violent over the past several months,” according to police, adding that they had read Genco’s manifestos and realized “he was planning to hurt someone.”

When Genco was taken into custody on Wednesday, officials found a gun with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor, and boxes of ammunition in his car. They also found a Glock-style 9mm semiautomatic pistol hidden in a heating vent in his home, which had no manufacturer’s marks or serial number.

The man faces a charge of attempting to commit a hate crime involving murder, which could mean a life sentence. He also faces one count of illegally owning a machine gun, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Thank goodness this guy was caught before he caused any real damage. We hope everyone everywhere gets the help they need.

