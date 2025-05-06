Influencer Called Out As 'Selfish Mom' After Going On Vacation WITHOUT Her Kids! She Says...

Influencer Ashy Bines is getting some intense backlash after posting about her “kid-free” vacation!

The She Rises podcaster has been showing off her good time with pals on socials over the last week, including content of them out to eat, shopping, and even getting matching tattoos — all without her kiddos around! And it’s that last fact that really started to rub her fans the wrong way. On Instagram on Wednesday, the Aussie took to her Reels to call out some critics who were judging her choice of having a child-free vacation to Bali! She posted a video of herself dancing with overlayed text:

“Your life choices don’t need to make sense for anyone but YOU”

In the caption, she encouraged her followers to “stop living for everyone else” — which is a realization she came to after some controversy in her comments.

Related: Influencer Alix Earle’s SHOCKING Pay For A Single Instagram Story Post!

She wrote down some of the replies she’s been receiving since leaving for her vacay without her husband Steve and their two children, Taj and Tala, adding:

“Some comments while I’m in Bali include:

– ‘You should be with your family.’

– ‘Good moms don’t leave their kids behind on a holiday.’

– ‘Such a selfish mom and partner.’

– ‘Poor Steve having the kids to himself while you relax in Bali.’

– ‘Moms shouldn’t wear that; how embarrassing!'”

Ouch! But Ashy’s got a different take on it. She added:

“But here’s the truth: [my husband] is incredibly supportive and a very capable, hands-on father. I refuse to live my life or neglect my own needs because of what others think. I won’t put myself last or stop spending time with my friends, going on holiday, or pursuing my passions just because people label me as selfish or a bad mum.”

And for all the mommas out there, the social media star said:

“Just because you’re a mum doesn’t mean you can’t:

– Have fun

– Relax

– Spend time with friends

– Pursue passions or hobbies

– Take opportunities

– Have a career

– Travel

– Express yourself

– Be sexual

– Do silly TikToks”

It’s a big balancing act! Wrapping up her post, Ashy made her stance clear:

“I want my kids to see me embracing all of these aspects of life so that they understand they are normal, important, and something they should do for themselves. I want them to prioritize their mental health, their bodies, their energy, and their relationships with partners, friends, and anyone else who matters to them. I want them to explore life, the world, and themselves without guilt or shame. So YES, I will do all of the above and have so much fun while doing it!”

See for yourself (below):

Some fans were on her side in the comments, writing:

“Yes girl!” “Yass! Love this so much!” “YES and this caption is “

The whole “holiday without kids” thing isn’t the only issue fans have with Ashy right now, though. Per DailyMail.com, other fans were concerned with the fact she’s been riding scooters without a helmet just weeks after having brain surgery — and that’s where some of the criticism is coming from:

“Yeah but riding motorbikes without a helmet after 2 brain surgeries is a questionable choice.” “What if you get hurt or worse and your [sic] not with your family?”

Oof. Although she swears riding the scooters has nothing to do with the issues she had, which was a brain aneurysm, fans still can’t help but be concerned about her safety!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your opinions (below).

[Image via Ashy Bines/Instagram]