Influencer Lauren Cummings Johnson Announces Infant Daughter’s Heartbreaking Death At Just 9 Months Old

Lauren Cummings Johnson is grieving the loss of her infant.

The influencer, who frequently shares posts relating to her daughter Lily Ann’s health journey, announced earlier this week that the 9-month-old has tragically passed away. She wrote in a joint post with husband Wilson Johnson:

“Our sweet Lily Ann went to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 6. She was exactly 9 months old, 9 months our beautiful miracle, 9 months of a love, joy, and sunshine in our home and hearts. We are so incredibly grateful for the promise of Heaven and the hope we have in our Heavenly Father. His ways are higher and better than ours, even when we don’t understand it. He blessed us every single day for the past 9 months and we will never be the same.”

Related: Baby TikTok Star Elliana Rose Dies At 10 Months Old After Battle With Rare Condition

The grieving parents called her “pure joy and sunshine,” adding:

“We always said she was a real life angel. What a blessing it was to be her mom and dad. Thank you Jesus and thank you Lily Ann for changing our lives forever!”

So incredibly heartbreaking. See the full post (below):

If you haven’t ever come across Lauren and Wilson’s posts, the pair welcomed their darling girl back in July but quickly had their world turned upside down when the baby girl was admitted to the ICU shortly after. In February, Lauren revealed Lily Ann was “born with a condition where she cannot break down protein. She is missing a critical enzyme in the urea cycle.” She explained in a post celebrating the little one crossing 7 months old:

“Lily Ann was hospitalized for her first month of life which lead to her first nasogastric(NG) tube. It was critical for her get a specific amount of calories so her body didn’t breakdown her own muscles for protein. It allowed access for immediate food and medications delivery. After months of feeding therapy, she was still unable to take bottles by mouth, so they moved forward with a G-tube surgery in December!”

Poor little girl. Our hearts are with Lauren and Wilson. Rest in peace, Lily Ann.

[Images via Lauren Cummings Johnson/Instagram]