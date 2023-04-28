Glen Powell Got Dumped After Admitting Sydney Sweeney Affair To Girlfriend: SOURCE

What’s really going on between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell??

The hot rising stars are two-handing a new romantic comedy, and if the rumors are anything to go by, during filming they shared plenty of laughs offscreen — and an all-too real romance, too! Obviously this gets scandalous when you remember the co-stars are both in long-term relationships with other people. Or at least they were.

We’ve already gotten everything but confirmation Glen’s girlfriend Gigi Paris moved on. She practically put it in blinking lights on her social media, unfollowing first Sydney and then Glen, posting breakup album links and not-so-cryptic captions like:

“know your worth & onto the next”

Yeah. Gurl is DONE. We also heard sources shortly afterword claim the breakup was not in response to the social media rumblings about her man hooking up with the Euphoria star. They told People the split happened a couple weeks ago, right after Gigi came to visit Glen on the set of Anyone But You in Australia. Uh huh.

We’ve been wondering if the model saw something — but according to the latest sources, Glen wasn’t caught red-handed. He confessed!

DeuxMoi revealed on her Deux U podcast Thursday that two separate sources reached out to her with the same details. First, they corroborated that yes, Glen and Sydney are totally having an affair, and YES, “Gigi and Glen are dunzo”. However, they added the extra wrinkle that Glen came clean about the dalliance to his lady — and unlike some other stars’ ladies in the spotlight the past couple years, she did NOT decide to give him another chance. Gigi “was like, ‘eff this, we’re done'” as the source put it. Fair enough!

As far as the reports that Sydney is still very much with her fiancé, restaurateur Jonathan Davino? One sources said they actually didn’t know for sure what was going on there. So it’s possible THAT confrontation went differently, that Sydney’s man was willing to forgive. It’s also possible that she, unlike the Top Gun: Maverick hunk, didn’t come clean at all! Maybe her man is still just seeing what’s online, and she’s assuring him all of it is just internet gossip!

Obviously we still don’t know for sure if anything really happened, it might be possible to convince him. But the breakup pretty obviously is real, and in our experience where there’s smoke there’s fire. And this smoke is as thick as the sexual tension between these two hotties!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

