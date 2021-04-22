Irina Shayk Uploads Rare Glimpse Of Her & Bradley Cooper's Daughter In Snapshot By 'Daddy'

Looks like Bradley Cooper’s trying his hand as a photographer!

The actor’s baby momma Irina Shayk uploaded a rare photo of their 4-year-old daughter Lea on Wednesday, and it appears it was taken by the one and only A Star Is Born lead himself! The Russian model captioned the Instagram:

“My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry. by daddy”

In the pic, the 35-year-old, who split from the Hollywood A-lister in 2019, stands confident as ever while showing off her black Burberry ensemble! And she looks stunning! But it was the pop of color in the corner that got us excited. Holding on to mom’s hand was little Lea in an all-pink outfit! While we can’t see her face or most of her body, she’s definitely the center of attention!

Ch-ch-check out the model momma and daughter duo (below)!

And here are some photos taken before the kiddo stole the show!

So nice to see the fam together and the exes committed to their successful partnership as parents! As far as we can tell, Lea’s growing up to be just as fashionable as her momma!

[Image via WENN]