Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Maintain 'Very Friendly' Relationship Nearly 2 Years After Split -- Here's Why

Who said a breakup had to be the end of everything?

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk are apparently still on good terms following their June 2019 split, and their reason for that is none other than 3-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Cooper, whom they share custody of.

On Wednesday, a source revealed to ET that the pair are “very friendly” and have maintained a “cordial relationship” since their split a year and a half ago! The insider continued:

“Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too.”

So refreshing to hear! This time during a pandemic is already strange enough for their little one, what with hardly any social interaction around other kids and a world focused on masks and safety protections. It’s good to know her parents are doing everything in their power to remain kind, loving support systems for her!

Neither the filmmaker nor Russian model are putting on an act either, as the confidant explained:

“They both want what’s best for Lea, so it’s easy for them to be a team in that regard.”

The 46-year-old has been known to put his family first, especially when it comes to their well-being. In August, he opened up to Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine about his current home life amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying:

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

Wow!! Sounds like he’s really taking this pandemic seriously (as we all should)! Luckily, his family is still able to get fresh air despite not leaving the property. He added:

“We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard.”

During quarantine, the Oscar nominated Best Actor has become the head teacher of day school, too:

“I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.”

LOLz! Who else can relate?!

As for momma Shayk, she dished about her post-relationship status to British Vogue in February (just around the time the couple were seen “looking adoringly” at one another during a BAFTA after party). She described the downfall of the romance and her current feelings toward “B”, acknowledging:

“I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.”

At the time when life was busy as normal, she noted:

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

At least she has her baby’s father to lean on when she needs help! Breakups can be incredibly messy for so many reasons, but when we see two individuals resolving their differences for the betterment of their kiddo, we can’t help but be overjoyed!

