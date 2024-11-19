Isla Fisher Embraces The Single Life After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce In New Ad -- Look!

Isla Fisher just poked fun at her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen!

In a new ad for Air New Zealand posted to her Instagram on Monday, the Wedding Crashers star plays herself — the newly single version! She can be seen sitting on a plane next to a little girl flying alone to go visit her dad after saying goodbye to her mom. During the flight, the pair instantly bond as they watch movies, share snacks, laugh, and nap on each other’s shoulders. So cute!

Once they land, the little girl runs up to her dad and gives him a big hug while talking about her new friend. She gushes:

“Dad, I made a new friend. Can she come for a playdate sometime?”

The dad spots the Confessions of a Shopaholic alum and — of course — is instantly into the idea, saying:

“I’d love that.”

Isla then flirtatiously wonders:

“How about now?”

Spicy! LOLz!

The group then start heading away together. As the short film fades to black, Isla can be heard asking the kiddo:

“Wait, is your dad flying solo, too?”

Ha! The Wedding Crashers star captioned the video on her IG:

“What a ride!”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Fans loved the cute commercial, writing:

“Idc what anyone says this is cute” “The makings of a great RomCom! ” “Well she’s adorable and can sell anything!!”

Love it! So nice to see Isla back to having meet-cutes, even if it is just in a commercial… for now.

This comes, of course, as the Now You See Me star is freshly single IRL. Isla and Sacha ended their 13-year marriage back in April. The 48-year-old Australian star announced the breakup on social media while sharing a photo of the former couple in tennis outfits. She expressed:

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

They had been married since 2010 after meeting in 2001 and share three kids, who they’ve managed to keep out of the spotlight. In her statement, she asked for continued privacy for her family. While the split news dropped around the time Sacha was in the headlines thanks to Rebel Wilson‘s harassment allegations against him in March, sources have insisted that had nothing to do with the divorce. Reports have suggested instead that they faced marriage issues for years.

For someone who has been so incredibly private about her love life, it’s fun to see her making light of it in this new vid! She must be getting comfortable with this new single status!

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

