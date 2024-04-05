Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Announce Divorce -- Right After Rebel Wilson Claims!

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have gone their separate ways!

On Friday, the pair announced in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram accounts they broke up last year after 13 years of marriage. They’ve already filed for divorce, apparently! The post read:

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

For those who don’t know, Sacha and Isla were together for years before they married in 2010. They share three children together — 15-year-old daughter Olive, 13-year-old daughter Elula, and 8-year-old son Montgomery. Over the years, the couple has tried to keep their kids AND relationship out of the spotlight. Well, except for some red-carpet appearances. But there had been chatter of trouble in paradise between them long before the couple even confirmed their split.

The breakup rumors first started before Christmas when Isla noticeably hid her left hand in pictures she posted on the ‘gram for an event for fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. See (below):

Then, we saw these two step out solo more and more this year. Page Six reported that the 52-year-old Borat actor went to CAA’s Oscar party at the Sunset Tower hotel in March and Madonna’s post-Oscars bash solo. He also went to the Time Women of the Year 2024 event in Hollywood, noticeably without Isla. As for the 48-year-old actress, she also stepped out solo on several occasions including to the Vanity Fair party. She was seen not wearing a wedding ring, opting for a large cocktail ring on that finger instead! Now, weeks later, we know the truth of what’s going on between them. They’ve been broken up since last year! Oof.

Innerestingly though, the divorce news comes just as Sacha is in the middle of a massive feud with Rebel Wilson. She called him a “massive a**hole” on social media, as she had a horrible experience working with him on The Brothers Grimsby in 2016. The Pitch Perfect alum disliked him so much that she even devoted an entire chapter in her memoir Rebel Rising to him. And what she revealed is jaw-dropping. She claimed Sacha completely humiliated her and tried to get her to “stick your finger up my ass” while filming. It’s a story she’d told before, but without naming names. But in the book she holds nothing back!

Before the bombshell book came out, Sacha allegedly attempted to “threaten” her from exposing this piece. However, Rebel refused to back down. Good for her for sticking up for herself! The Les Misérables star has since denied the claims. But it’s not looking good for him.

Perhaps Isla pushed for them to announce the divorce now because she’s been getting dragged into the messy feud? We can imagine plenty of folks asking her about Rebel’s story — and at this point it’s got nothing to do with her! Right?

