Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Divorce Saga Suddenly Just Took A HUGE Turn! Details!

The ongoing and seemingly never-ending divorce saga involving reality TV star Kim Zolciak and former NFL football player Kroy Biermann just took a MAJOR turn, y’all.

On Sunday, TMZ was first to report that the estranged couple’s much-maligned Georgia mansion — you know, the one that has been facing the threat of foreclosure forever — will finally be going up for auction. The auction date is coming up fast, too. Per that outlet, the house will go on the auction market on Tuesday, December 3.

That’s just a couple weeks away!! And all this comes after well more than a year of the pair furiously trying to avoid foreclosure, off-load the property, and pay off some debts amid their ongoing and increasingly contentious divorce drama. (Oh, and them arguing endlessly over how best to go about that throughout their divorce proceedings, too…)

Online records would seem to confirm what sources have told TMZ — that the auction is indeed happening. So, that would theoretically and quickly end the couple’s months-long battle to get the courts in their Georgia city to hold off on forcing the sale of (or foreclosing upon) the massive property.

Most notably, and most recently, the former Atlanta Falcons star went to a judge in September and begged to be able to sell the star-crossed couple’s marital home no matter the cost. His claim at the time was that Kim was rejecting possible offers on the house — leading the family to be put into a very precarious financial position. Kim fought back by claiming that she’s actually the one who pays for everything related to the house. And not only that! She also claimed at the time that her daughter Brielle Biermann supposedly even contributes when Kroy can’t or won’t.

The home is massive, as we’ve noted previously. It holds seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and stretches out across two acres of land. Heck, the house itself is more than 15,000 square feet! So, whoever buys it at auction early next month is going to get a monster property.

At this point, it’s not clear if Kim and Kroy can do anything at all to stop the scheduled auction. But at least for now, this would seem to be the closest they’ve yet come to losing the place. We’ll see how it all plays out in due time…

