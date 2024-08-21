It Ends With Us Fans SLAM Star Brandon Sklenar For 'Mansplaining' As He Defended Blake Lively Amid Drama!

Brandon Sklenar is now getting blasted… for sticking up for Blake Lively!

Brandon was the first person from the It Ends With Us cast to directly address the controversy surrounding the film. There’s clearly a beef between Blake and director Justin Baldoni — with just about everyone taking Blake’s side so far. Some claim this was a result of his behavior toward Blake on set while others are putting her on blast for neglecting to discuss the serious topic of domestic violence during her promo efforts. Tons of resurfaced interviews have also popped up online, all damaging her reputation.

Related: The True Core Of Blake & Justin’s Feud — Sources From Both Teams Agree!

It’s so messy, and Brandon (who played Blake’s other love interest in the film) was DONE with it! In a lengthy statement on Instagram this week, he defended Blake and the book’s author Colleen Hoover, arguing that they’ve been vilified for no reason. He wrote:

“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point. What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

He went on to say he and the cast understood the great “responsibility” they had in bringing this story to life, adding:

“Ultimately it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”

He didn’t clarify any of the rumored BTS drama, but he was clearly standing firmly on the Gossip Girl alum’s side since he did not tag Justin in the post.

Well, what he thought would put an end to the drama has only made it worse, especially for him! Fans are now clapping back, accusing him of “mansplaining” and misunderstanding the real problem at hand! While Brandon (smartly) disabled comments under the IG post, critics took to other social media platforms to put him on blast, writing:

“Thanks for the mansplain about how women should feel” “We are not vilifying. We are giving a honest reaction to a bad promotion. Don’t try to make this what it’s not.” “It had nothing to do with the ‘behind the scenes drama’ — it was her promoting her hair care line/drink biz instead of talking about/avoiding the seriousness of the subject” “Rightly pointing out how either of these women handled the topic of domestic violence isn’t vilifying anyone” “Not Brandon Sklenar gaslighting, mansplaining to survivors and victims about domestic violence. If Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar believed so strongly in the message about domestic violence, why couldn’t they promote #ItEndsWithUs properly?” “So now the actors trying to gaslight us? Taking cues from the DV handbook I see” “Brandon Sklenar making a post on Instagram about not letting behind-the-scenes drama affect It Ends With Us while continuing to deny the existence of the film’s director is…a choice.” “No, one is vilifying them because of the message of the film but because they are acting like it’s a rom com” “Brandon does not get it. Blake is doing more self promo, or lightly talking about DV, then the message of this film. Her actions towards OTHER WOMEN is makes it hard to believe she is a champion of all women.”

Others teased:

“a word salad of literally nothing like where was this sense of responsibility when this movie was being promoted as a romcom?? no one wanted brandon sklenar’a forced apology everybody want it from blake and colleen but dude must be getting a role in deadpool after this defense” “Just say you want to be in the next film and move on bro”

LMFAO!

As mentioned, tons of people have been upset with Blake’s marketing. She spent a lot of the press tour jointly promoting her new hair care line and alcohol company. And when she was talking about the film, it was usually not about the sensitive topic — instead focusing on the flower shop element, for example, or sometimes swerving questions about DV!

Heck, she even encouraged fans to dress up in florals to see the movie like they were showing up to a rom-com and not a story about abuse! Just totally tone-deaf — and the complete opposite to Justin’s approach. Even Brandon has seemed baffled by some of Blake’s responses during joint interviews — though he’s also leaned into the goofy promo, like playing flower Pictionary with his leading lady at one point.

Not to mention, Blake was doing this light-hearted promo despite Colleen dealing with years of criticism for glorifying and romanticizing abuse in her books. It’s one reason not everyone was thrilled with the movie adaptation. The ladies should’ve seen this drama coming a mile away and done what they could to avoid it, but nope!

So… Brandon’s not wrong that Blake’s been in the hot seat — but there has been a reason for it (that had nothing to do with all the other rumors). But do y’all think he was in the wrong for standing up for his co-star?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Variety/YouTube]