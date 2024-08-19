Blake Lively Was 'Effortlessly Rude' On It Ends With Us Set, Says Insider, But Justin Baldoni Was Problematic Too!

The more we learn about It Ends With Us, the more we’re amazed that they even finished this movie! This set sounds like a downright nightmare!

Ever since the tense premiere earlier this month, everybody’s been trying to get to the bottom of the rift between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While there have been some icky allegations about Justin’s on-set behavior, for the most part, it sounds like the biggest issue was creative differences and the Gossip Girl alum getting in the way of Justin’s ability to direct the film he envisioned. And this latest insight not only doubles down on that, but also explains why neither one of ’em was the sole problem on this film set!

On Sunday, an insider who witnessed Blake and Justin on set during filming spilled ALL the tea to DailyMail.com. They clearly weren’t fans of either of them since they did NOT hold back!

First, Blake was in the hot seat as the source revealed that there was a “palpable sense that everyone was a little bit afraid of Blake.” But she clarified that the actress “wasn’t mean — she was just so effortlessly rude.” LMFAO! That tracks.

While there “wasn’t outward feuding or fighting” on set, the 36-year-old leading lady — who was also a co-producer — was “so extraordinarily [opinionated]” and “had really strong feelings about things” that it created a ton of stress and tension on set. Apparently, it was tense anytime the A Simple Favor star was on set. And she wasn’t shy about having cast and crew “wait on her.” Oof. Not the rep we’d want to have! The insider elaborated:

“I got this impression from Justin that he was just really, really stressed and fatigued about this constant inability to control the project he was making… so much so that when you’d ask him questions, he’d be like, ‘Well just ask Blake’… because when Blake got there she would have a lot of really strong thoughts and feelings.”

Makes sense why he thinks she should direct the sequel!

But that’s not all. If you didn’t know, this production was seriously impacted by the writer’s strike and faced a reported nine-month delay that had crew members dipping into their 401ks, losing their homes, and struggling financially as they waited to get back to work. So, how did Blake celebrate their first day back on set?? She brought her kids to work… so they could set up a booth to raise money for “sick kids and horses”! OMG! Slamming the move as “tone deaf,” the source dished:

“There’s nothing bad about having your kids be a part of your workplace, or having your kids be interested in activism… but it’s hard not to have it feel insulting and performative.”

She’s married to Deadpool himself, AKA Ryan Reynolds, and has been a star for years. We doubt she ever worried about finances during the strikes. And yet that’s how she chose to return to the set? Yeah, no wonder the workers didn’t like her. Blasting Blake, the source complained:

“She’s clearly an advocate for the pretty blonde people in the world.”

Ouch!

The insider also called out Blake for using the IEWU promo to promote her new haircare line and alcohol brand — all while mostly ignoring the very real and serious domestic violence topic of the film. The source pointed out:

“This is a trauma and this was an opportunity to provide resources for a very underrepresented class who doesn’t have a voice and instead she’s selling shampoo.”

In light of the movie drama, many fans have returned their newly purchased hair products, BTW.

But let’s hit pause for a second. This all sounds really bad for Blake, but Justin isn’t innocent in all this! The source had just as much tea to spill about the Five Feet Apart director, saying the 40-year-old was also very difficult to work with! They said:

“Justin is very similar to her [Lively] in that he needs to be the smartest person in the room.”

While the insider didn’t get into any of the behavior allegations, they claimed the Jane the Virgin alum had a sty on his eyelid for most of the shoot, and he reportedly forced cameras to re-block the scenes to avoid it. The confidant shared:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the majority of the visual effects budget was dedicated to editing it out.”

We mean… that’s frustrating, but wouldn’t they do this for anyone? He was the leading man in a complicated love story. We doubt any of the producers wanted audiences to be distracted by his eye condition! Just saying!

This wasn’t all that rubbed the source the wrong way, though. They went on to call Justin an “idiot” and a “performative feminist.” Noting that he’s built his brand on being a “woke feminist,” they pointed out he wrote a book called, “Undefining Masculinity” (AKA Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity). Unpacking masculinity has been a huge passion of his for years and he’s seemed genuine about supporting DV victims through this press tour, but this source sure isn’t buying it. Hmm.

Either way, it sounds like both of these stars were big problems! With nothing great to say about either of them, the source went on:

“Both her and Justin are extraordinarily similar insofar that they’re just very special little snowflakes with a shocking amount of privilege and a shockingly little amount of self-awareness.”

They added:

“From what I watched, [the film feels like] two rich, entitled people who have NO experience with abuse and cosplaying what they imagine abuse could be like for hot people.”

Yowza. Certainly not a glowing report for either of them, but it does help explain why they’d be beefing so much. They never saw eye to eye — and could only put up with each other for so long. Yeesh.

Reactions to this mess?! Sound OFF (below)!

