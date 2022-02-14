Got A Tip?

Ghostbusters Director & Comedy Legend Ivan Reitman Dead At 75

Sad news.

Legendary director and producer Ivan Reitman has passed away at age 75. Reitman was best known as the director of the original Ghostbusters film, as well as the producer of comedy hits like Animal House, Space Jam, Old School, and many more.

The filmmaker “died peacefully in his sleep Saturday night at his home in Montecito, California,” his family told the Associated Press. His children Catherine Reitman, Caroline Reitman, and Jason Reitman (director of Juno and the most recent Ghostbusters film) released a joint statement which read:

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Fans, friends, and collaborators took to social media to pay tribute to the comedy icon. On Twitter, OG Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson wrote:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP”

Bridesmaids director Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, tweeted:

“I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much.”

Another fellow comedy director, Judd Apatow, posted his own tribute:

“Opening night of ‘Ghostbusters’ at UA Plainview was like a rock concert. The place exploded with joy. It was one of the most memorable moments of my childhood. Ivan Reitman influenced everything we all love about film comedy. A true legend.”

Breckin Meyer, who starred in the Reitman-produced comedy Road Trip, also shared a remembrance:

“Ivan Reitman produced Road Trip and there wasn’t, and still isn’t, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was. Growing up on his work & THEN getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant and pretty much right about everything. RIP Ivan and thank you”

What an incredible impact Ivan made on comedy and entertainment as a whole. His contributions to film will definitely be remembered forever. We will be keeping him and his family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

