Zach Braff Shares Emotional Tribute After ‘Best Friend’ & Longtime Manager Dies By Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Zach Braff is mourning the loss of his longtime manager and friend Chris Huvane.

According to Deadline, the 47-year-old died on Sunday from an apparent suicide. His partners at Management 360, where he worked as a partner, managing the careers of Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, the late Chadwick Boseman, and more, confirmed the news to the outlet, saying:

“We are devastated beyond words this morning, Chris was simply ‘the best of the best.’ A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him. It’s an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends. We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward.”

So sad…

On Tuesday, Braff took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute, revealing that he “tried and tried” to help Huvane throughout his battle with depression over the years. The 46-year-old actor wrote:

“Each time I thought my pep-talk or idea for a new regimen might make a difference. He was so beloved in this town, so many others did the same. I promise you, you could not have met a better man. Those of us left behind can’t help but think of what else we could have done. What if I’d moved in with him? What if I’d said this or that?”

But Zach’s mother put things into perspective for him, as he added:

“My mom (a psychologist) said something that brings tears to my eyes even as I type this. She said ‘Those he left behind have to to suffer, but Chris’ suffering is finally over.’”

He then asked his followers to post some suicide hotline numbers and resources in the comments section before concluding:

“This is the lowest I have felt in some time. I love you Chris. The suffering is over.”

On Twitter, Braff also noted how “there wasn’t a more beloved person in Hollywood” than Huvane, adding:

“He suffered every hour with his depression. I did everything I could think of to try and lift his spirits. Once I made an entire regimen for him to do daily, because I too have battled depression. I will love you forever, Chris.”

The Scrubs alum’s sentiment about the talent manager being “beloved” seemed to be a widely shared feeling, as tributes came pouring in from other celebrities on social media. Per People, Zoey Deutch penned a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories, saying:

“Rest in peace, Chris Huvane. The most kind, honest, generous, fiercely loyal and special person. This is such a tragic loss and we are all going to miss you so much.”

Henry Winkler called his death “heartbreaking,” tweeting:

“CHRIS HUVANE Is no longer on this earth .. It is heartbreaking .. Chris was so thoughtful and knowledgeable and such a compassionate caretaker .. He is now Free . Relax in peace Chris.”

In case you didn’t know, Chris was a senior West Coast editor for GQ before becoming a manager in 2010 when he joined Management 360. He was later promoted to partner in 2015. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about his struggles with mental health on Facebook back in July 2021. Alongside a picture of him volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, he shared:

“I remember this day vividly. It was week four of a crippling depression that lasted for a long time and still leaves me with shrapnel to this day. I was finding it hard to find motivation to live despite having an abundance of reasons to live. Brain was wired incorrectly causing me to have panic attacks for the first time in my forty-four years.”

Huvane then noted that giving back helped him get through a dark period in his life, saying:

“Finding a little motivation helped. It actually got worse for me after this exact day but seeing the photo really reminded me of that time in my life. Moral of the today [sic] is that s**t can and will get better. You will need a lot of help from a lot of people. Learn to trust. You all know who you are.”

Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they grieve this tragic loss. Rest in peace, Chris.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via Zach Braff/Instagram]