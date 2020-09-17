Ivana Trump Gets Super Racist In Rare TV Interview!

If you needed a reminder that the whole Trump family tree is full of racists, Ivana Trump is here to provide it.

Donald Trump’s first wife gave one of very few TV interviews since her ex became President of the United States on British talk show Loose Women this week, and she was VERY supportive of the job he’s done.

Though she said she doesn’t “like” politics much, her views are totally aligned with Trump’s — even the most toxic ones. Acknowledging she was “proud” of Donald, she said:

“He’s pro everything that I believe in. He is Republican and so am I. He’s achieved so much, especially with immigration.”

She went on to share this shockingly racist sentiment:

“A lot of people, they don’t dress even American, you know, they dress in whatever they dress in, and they don’t get jobs and they steal and they rape the women.”

WTF?!

This kind of inflammatory language is right out of her ex-husband’s xenophobic playbook. Friendly reminder that this is a total mischaracterization of immigration as a whole, and not for nothing, it’s also a classic fascist move — blaming everything on THE OTHER. (And no, it isn’t meant to stop a panic but quite the opposite.)

The businesswoman kept going with a classic I’m-not-racist-after-saying-something-racist move:

“I have absolutely no problem with the immigrants, but they have to come to the country legally. They have to get a job, they have to pay taxes like the rest of Americans and just live and be well and just [mesh] into the society.”

Host Jane Moore pushed back on Ivana’s racist rhetoric, pointing out her privilege and the fact that she herself was a migrant to the U.S. When Moore called her description of immigrants “inhumane,” Trump replied:

“Well if it is inhumane, then it is that. But everybody has to pick themselves up, they have to go and apply for the visa properly, that they come to America, they can come and cross the border properly.”

Except that’s not how seeking asylum works. Moore shot back:

“Those opportunities are very few and far between now, aren’t they?”

Ivana brushed her comments off, doubling down:

“Well it is. But the people which has a will, they prevail. People that don’t want to work and which just want to come to America and get the benefits and get the food stamps and sleep on the benches, this is what we don’t want. … I have my opinion, [Trump] has his, but I really agree with what he is doing, what he is doing for us and for the county and for the economy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she shaded Melania (who, for what it’s worth, committed visa fraud to work in the US) as “quiet,” though she preferred not to “get involved with the ex-wives.” She also weighed in on the idea that her daughter Ivanka could become the first female President of the United States. She mused:

“I tell you, I think, she’s in the White House every day, you know? She’s next to her father every day. She knows all what is going around. I think she could be one day the first woman president, definitely. She’s smart as hell, she’s beautiful, she’s au courant. How much more you can have?”

Umm… how about some actual political experience outside her nepotistic White House job? (Which, for what this is worth, should be illegal a few times over via the Hatch Act).

All in all, we can’t be surprised by how terrible Ivana is, but we are tired of having to listen to another member of the Trump family running their racist mouth.

You can watch the full video of her interview, though interestingly, her most controversial statements have already been edited out. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

[Image via ITV/YouTube & WENN/Instar]