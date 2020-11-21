Ivanka Drops The Mask & Goes Full TRUMP On Twitter Over Fraud Investigation

Seems like all the Trumps are on edge now that they’ve got a White House eviction date fast approaching…

We all know President Donald Trump has resorted to some very desperate measures to try and delegitimize America’s free and fair election. There are probably multiple reasons for that (like being a giant sore loser, for one), but investigations into his illegal activity falling on his head on January 21, 2021 is a BIG one — and some of them have already started.

Of course, Donald isn’t the only one on the chopping block. The entire Trump family is basically a criminal organization at this point, and two fraud investigations currently underway in New York state seek to prove it. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the cases, one civil and one criminal, “have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump.”

Basically, the Times‘ own investigation into Trump’s tax returns showed that the President “reduced his taxable income” by deducting $26 million in consulting fees.

Obviously that’s a LOT but that’s not the problem — no, the issue is that some of which was paid to a firm co-owned by Ivanka. And since Ivanka was also an executive for the Trump organization companies that were making the payments… to her… it really looks like they were pretending to pay out more money by just moving it from one pocket to the other. While you can play shell games with your own money all you want, what you can’t do is claim those payments on your taxes.

You can see where there might be fraud involved in this situation!

Having her name come up in the investigation seemed to make Ivanka a bit nervous. The 39-year-old responded to the NYT article on Twitter, writing:

“This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

Claiming harassment? Check. Blaming Democrats? Check. Flat-out denying your obvious crimes? Check. Add a bit more ALL CAPS yelling and some embarrassing misspellings, and this could be one of her father’s ‘roid-ragey tweets.

After years cultivating a more “refined” brand than her dad and blockhead brothers, all it took was the mere suggestion of investigating her fraudulent behaviors for Ivanka to drop the mask and give us the full Trumpian experience. Who knew? (Well, her ex-BFF did. And we can’t say we’re all that surprised about it, either.)

Echoing the Trump Organization’s official statement on the matter, she added (below):

This fishing expedition is very clearly part of a continued political vendetta ⤵️https://t.co/Gw0IKOWdeQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 20, 2020

We have to say, it was VERY nice of Ivanka to include links for people to read up on her crimes in her tweets. How uncharacteristically considerate of her!

And you know what? Who can blame a prosecutor for going after the biggest, most dangerous cases first? Like we said before, that’s what happens when you bring your (alleged) crime family to the big time and start (allegedly) swindling all of America. Prosecutors can’t help but take a look at all those disturbing financial records… They’ve already noticed the Trumps’ “charity” was so fraudulent they shut it down. Who knows what else they’ll find?

Not gonna lie, we love the sound of these pigs starting to squeal knowing they won’t be able to hide behind the Oval Office anymore. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that all the Trumps and everyone associated with them gets exactly the justice they deserve.

