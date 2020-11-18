Ivanka Trump's High School BFF Spills About What A Horrible BRAT She's Always Been!

They say keep your friends close and your enemies closer — but for Ivanka Trump, she may not know which is which at this point!

If you’re like us, you’re probably not a fan of Ivanka, who presented herself as a modern, progressive woman — but then endorsed or promoted all of President Donald Trump’s toxic, racist, and destructive policies. She even backed Daddy’s dangerous claims about the coronavirus, making sure to remove her mask when at his public events to not contradict his message that the whole thing is an overblown “hoax.”

Related: Ivanka Got Her Kids Got Kicked Out Of School?!

In that alone she could construed as complicit in the deaths of thousands of Americans. And for what? A seat at the table? Personal profit for her business?

We’re not the only ones who have had enough of the heiress, though — even her childhood best friend is disgusted by her actions!

Lysandra Ohrstrom, who attended the same elite all-girls private school as Ivanka, wrote a revealing essay about her former friend for Vanity Fair. The pair were allegedly best friends for more than a decade, with Ohrstrom even serving as Maid of Honor at Ivanka’s wedding to Jared Kushner!

But despite the fact that the two were like “sisters” for years, Ohrstrom noticed plenty of upsetting behaviors from her BFF as they grew up, differences which eventually lead to the former friends growing apart. And she’s finally ready to spill the tea.

In one instance, when the journalist recommended a book (2001 Pulitzer Prize winner Empire Falls by Richard Russo), she claims Ivanka responded:

“Ly, why would you tell me to read a book about f**king poor people? … What part of you thinks I would be interested in this?”

In another revealing recollection, she said:

“One of the earliest memories I have of Ivanka from before we were friends is when she blamed a fart on a classmate.”

LOLz! How petty!

That says a lot about her character though, not gonna lie! Of course, it was just a fart… until it was something bigger. Ohrstrom continued:

“Some time later, she goaded me and a few other girls into flashing our breasts out the window of our classroom in what has since been labelled the ‘flashing the hot dog man’ incident in Chapin lore. Ivanka had basically been the ringleader, but she pleaded her innocence to the headmistress and got off scot-free. The rest of us were suspended.”

Wow. But after whom would she have modeled a life of getting away with crimes..?

As they grew older, the political differences between the two became more stark. After spending time in Lebanon reporting on the war with Israel, Ohrstrom began wearing a necklace with her name written in Arabic. She remembered Ivanka questioning her:

“How does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you are having sex and that necklace hits him in the face? How can you wear that thing? It just screams, ‘terrorist.'”

Um… Arabic = “terrorist?! Yowza! She really is her father’s daughter!

Ohrstrom had some fairly typical memories of the future president as well: he would often ask the teenager “if Ivanka was the prettiest or most popular girl” in their grade — before creepily describing two of their “prettier” classmates (“one as a young Cindy Crawford, while the other he said had a great figure”). Ewwww….

Related: Melania & Ivanka Trump’s Secret Feud Revealed In New Book!

Donald would comment on Ohrstrom’s body, too. She shared:

“I’ll never forget the time Ivanka and I were having lunch with her brothers at Mar-a-Lago one day, and while Mr. Trump was saying hi, Don Jr. swiped half a grilled cheese sandwich off my plate. Ivanka scolded him, but Mr. Trump chimed in, ‘Don’t worry. She doesn’t need it. He’s doing her a favor.’ Conversely, he’d usually congratulate me if I’d lost weight.”

Eventually the friendship broke down, probably due in part to Ivanka’s “shameless vanity” and her lack of interest in her friend’s life. When Ohrstrom complained that Ivanka had never bothered to inquire about her big new job, the response was “something along the lines of, ‘Ly, I’m too busy for this s**t.'”

“This s**t” being anything about someone else. Wow.

Now that Ivanka’s White House job has a fast-approaching expiration date, this may seem like kicking her while she’s down… but again, the 39-year-old helped her father do terrible things. And if the rumors are true and she has her own aspirations to run for office someday, it’s important we all know just how bad she’s always been.

So we say — if any other Ivanka pals have tea to spill, bring it on!

[Image via WENN/Instar]