Jack Osbourne Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety -- RIGHT After Sister Kelly's Relapse

Oof, great news… but bad timing.

If you miss all the awkward sibling moments on The Osbournes, you’re in luck. This week there was a very grown up version.

On Wednesday Jack Osbourne revealed the truly impressive personal news that he just hit 18 years of sobriety. 18 YEARS! His sobriety can vote now! That really is incredible, well done!

The Portals To Hell host wasn’t just celebrating, he was inspiring, writing on his Instagram:

“It’s not that it get easier or harder, It’s just that it’s life on life’s terms. If anyone is trying to get sober, know that it possible if you are willing to do the work. Sending lots of love to my people who have been on this journey with me.”

Awww! What a great message! We’re sure his access to wealth makes it a lot easier than it is for your average Joe, but still, addiction is addiction and he’s conquering it. One could even argue that his access to the vices of Hollywood would also make it HARDER for him than the average Joe. So, we guess it kind of evens out a bit.

The only problem is that his sober birthday happened to fall just two days after big sister Kelly Osbourne revealed she had just relapsed on her own sober journey.

Bravely taking to her IG Stories on Monday, the Fashion Police alum opened up:

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery. I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.”

She continued:

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I’m going to be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”

You know, we sometimes can’t help but think of sibling rivalry — but on second thought this is actually not so awkward. Jack’s success isn’t some impossible bar for Kelly to hold herself to. It’s a great example of why it’s worth getting back on the wagon!

In fact it was Jack who helped her get sober again after her last relapse. Speaking about that slip back in August 2018, she wrote:

“I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand through out this whole process.”

See? Brother and sister looking out for one another. Just a much healthier dynamic than that reality TV sniping they did when they were kids. Really nice to see!

