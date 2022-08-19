Beauty Mogul Jaclyn Hill Gives Heartbreaking Update On Her ‘Grieving Process’ Following Ex-Husband’s Sudden Death

Many of you probably know by now that beauty mogul Jaclyn Hill’s ex husband Jon Hill passed away last week. Now, the influencer is giving an update on her “grieving process.”

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram story Thursday to let fans know where she stands emotionally, all while getting in some steps on a treadmill. She explained:

“I’m at the point in my grieving process where I just have to trust it, and see what happens every day. Right now, I’m just kind of done sharing this with millions of people, and I just kind of need some privacy on this subject.”

We can only imagine how difficult it would be to not only experience the death of such a close loved one, but to also have to do so in front of millions of people. Poor girl. The YouTube star continued:

“Obviously social media is my business… but I can’t keep putting myself out there, because grieving that loss is something I can’t explain.”

We’re sure it’s challenging for Jaclyn to find the right balance between continuing to give her fans what they have come to know and expect from her, while also allowing herself the time to have privacy in this unthinkable situation.

The social media sensation noted that while she and Jon divorced back in 2018 after nine years of marriage, they “still kept in touch and talked,” adding “it is just the saddest, weirdest, thing.”

Nine years is a long time to be by someone’s side so we definitely understand why they still talked. She continued through teary eyes:

“Ugh, it’s so much you guys. Trying to go through it publicly is just making it so much harder for me.”

To make matters even worse, Jaclyn seemingly also revealed that the dog she once shared with her ex-husband, which he kept after the separation, had passed away. Fans relentlessly asked the makeup artist for updates on the pooch known as Frankie, which she responded to last month saying “he was lost,” but posted a TikTok to her IG story Thursday evening of a little white fluffer that resembled Frankie, running around on a grassy coast with the caption:

“POV: your dog is searching for you in the afterlife and finally sees you”

To which she added:

“These videos kept popping up on my page this past week, and it makes me emotional but in the best way possible. This has been bringing me comfort, so I hope it comforts you.”

See the touching TikTok (below):

So much heartbreak for one person to experience. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that Jon had been pronounced dead on a sidewalk August 10, but didn’t share any insight into his specific cause of death. His body was confirmed to be released to his family for funeral arrangements. Page Six noted his autopsy results won’t be ready for “months.”

We send our deepest condolences and all the love and support to Jaclyn and the Hill family! Share your kind words in the comments (below).

