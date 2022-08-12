Anne Heche’s Oldest Son Releases Emotional Statement Following News Of Her Death

Anne Heche’s oldest son Homer Laffoon is speaking out after his mother’s tragic death.

Anne was involved in a car crash last week near the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles; she crashed her vehicle into a stranger’s house, which caused a fire. According to reports, the actress was trapped in her blazing Mini Cooper for over an hour before paramedics were able to rescue her. The woman who had been living in the house she wrecked came out mostly unharmed, but the 53-year-old thespian was left in a coma and remained in critical condition for nearly a week. On Friday it was confirmed the Six Days Seven Nights alum would not be coming back to us after being pronounced brain dead.

So, so sad…

Heche leaves behind two sons, 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper and 20-year-old Homer. In a statement to ET, her eldest son described his “wordless sadness”:

“My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

He continued in a tear-jerking sentiment to describe what he believes is his mom’s “eternal freedom”:

“Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

He also thanked “thousands” of “friends, family, and fans” for showing their love to him in such a difficult time, as well as for supporting his father and step-mom:

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time.”

He concluded his statement with nothing but love for his late mother:

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

So heartbreaking, but so beautiful how he speaks so lovingly of his mother. She’s truly at peace now…

Heche’s family confirmed her passing midday on Friday in a statement to TMZ:

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

A good friend of the Volcano actress Nancy Davis also confirmed the tragedy on Instagram stating her friend “went to heaven”:

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”

Our hearts go out to Anne’s family and loved ones as they mourn the loss of someone who was cherished dearly by so many.

R.I.P.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]