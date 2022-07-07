Got A Tip?

R.I.P.

The Godfather Star James Caan Dead At 82

Legendary actor James Caan passed away on Wednesday at 82 years old. He was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. His family confirmed the devastating news on Twitter, writing:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

You can read the full statement (below):

Aside from The Godfather, James was also known for roles in Elf, Misery, Godfather Part II, Brian’s Song, and The Gambler. He also directed his own film, Hide in Plain Sight. His career spanned seven decades and left an impression on so many film and TV lovers.

Fans and famous friends have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen star, including Josh Duhamel, who co-starred with James in NBC’s Las Vegas. He said through tears in his Instagram Story on Thursday:

“I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan: one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors. And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.”

Read even more heartfelt tributes (below).

He was clearly so very loved. We are thinking of his family and friends in this tough time. May he rest in peace.

[Image via Movieclips/CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube]

