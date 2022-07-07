The Godfather Star James Caan Dead At 82

Legendary actor James Caan passed away on Wednesday at 82 years old. He was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. His family confirmed the devastating news on Twitter, writing:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Aside from The Godfather, James was also known for roles in Elf, Misery, Godfather Part II, Brian’s Song, and The Gambler. He also directed his own film, Hide in Plain Sight. His career spanned seven decades and left an impression on so many film and TV lovers.

Fans and famous friends have already taken to social media to pay tribute to the fallen star, including Josh Duhamel, who co-starred with James in NBC’s Las Vegas. He said through tears in his Instagram Story on Thursday:

“I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan: one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I’ve ever met, one of my mentors. And you’ll be missed, Jimmy Caan. I love you.”

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022

We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your ‘Kat’ @James_Caan — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) July 7, 2022

He was clearly so very loved. We are thinking of his family and friends in this tough time. May he rest in peace.

