James Charles Exposed For Allegedly Messaging Yet Another Underage Teen

Yet another underage teen has exposed his concerning private messages with James Charles.

As we reported, the beauty guru was accused of grooming a 16-year-old boy last month. The accuser alleged Charles had sent him unsolicited nudes and tried to pressure him into sexual discussions on Snapchat, as well as pressuring him to send his own nude photos.

The 21-year-old influencer called the claim “completely false,” and said the accuser told him he was 18. Three other men came forward that month to share their own experiences with the YouTuber, with one 17-year-old saying that Charles kept flirting with him after the teen told the star he was underage.

Now, yet another underage teen — a 15-year-old TikTok user — has shared his alleged messages with Charles, which show the influencer going off on the teen after noticing that he shared one of their messages on his “private story.”

Related: James Tries To Prank Kim Kardashian — But It Backfires!

In their exchange, James accuses the boy of lying about his age and “deleting” the message in which he lied about his age. The boy alleges to Charles he never lied and never deleted any messages, before the screen shows that the boy deleted another message in their chat screen.

While James has yet to respond to this particular accuser, he issued a lengthy statement denying the claims of the 16-year-old he was accused of grooming last month, writing on social media:

“The accusation that I have groomed this person is completely false. Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on Snapchat. The next morning, I woke up to several snaps from this person being excited I added him back, saying he loved me, and also lewd photos of himself in the shower. I asked how old he was right away and he told me he was 18 so I started flirting back… After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few snapchats. Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone’s word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with.”

The accuser, named Isaiyah, went on to claim that James “never asked” for his age, writing on Twitter:

“After I told you I was 16 you proceeded to ask me for nudes and said it didn’t matter.”

Naturally, James’ career has taken a hit from these serious allegations. He has been dropped from the YouTube Originals show Instant Influencer for its upcoming second season, and was unfollowed by the Kardashians and Iggy Azalea — who recently collaborated with him — on social media.

What do U think of this latest claim, Perezcious readers? Watch the accuser’s TikTok (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: James Charles exposed for allegedly messaging 15-year-old. When James notices that boy shared one of their messages on his story, James snaps, accuses the boy of lying about his age, then blocks him. Boy alleges he never lied about his age. pic.twitter.com/VvtIlHmeE7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 30, 2021

[Image via Instar/WENN]