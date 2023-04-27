The 'Weird' Reason James Kennedy Wants Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Romance To 'Survive' Controversy!

James Kennedy is livin’ for the drama!

The Vanderpump Rules star has his fingers crossed that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss will somehow be able to keep their romance going for the long haul after their cheating scandal! Um… WHY???

On Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the reality star opened up about this “weird” wish, saying:

“In a weird way, I hope [they last]. Just think about all the dreams they’re gonna have in each other’s bed and all the traumatic s**t they’re gonna go through.”

Hah! So he’s not wishing them a happily ever after, he just wants to see them get dragged through the mud after the months-long affair!

Related: Tom Schwartz Jokes About His ‘Unhinged’ Scandoval Interview

He went on to note how impressed he would be if they were somehow able to “survive” this crisis together, adding:

“As a couple, if they survive each other and go through it, hats off.”

He then asked everyone to “imagine” how little sense it would make for Tom and Raquel to last “in another Spidey-verse.” Through laughter, he sarcastically concluded:

“I wish them both luck. I wish them the best.”

LOLz!

Related: Ariana Madix Has ‘Never Felt Hotter’ Than In Revenge Looks After Scandoval!

As nice as he’s trying to sound, it’s clear he’s loving the controversy! And you know what, we’re not surprised! James and Raquel were actually engaged long before Sandoval entered the picture. They dated for five years before the 31-year-old popped the question in May 2021. Unfortunately, they announced their breakup that December.

Months later, the SUR waitress would go on to link up with Tom, who had been dating Ariana Madix for nearly a decade at the time. Thinking back, the DJ told Andy his ex was “always” a “massive Sandoval fan,” but nothing ever made him think something sus was going on until the news broke in March. He then blasted the TomTom co-owner for hitting “rock bottom” with the infidelity.

When asked to give a preview of the reunion, he dished:

“I get it out on camera, on the show. I get it off my chest and then I let it go, I let it go. […] Like I said, I’m very busy. I had to get it out, I had to let him know, that’s it!”

There have been rumors James went NUTS at the reunion alongside Lala Kent. So, we’ll have to wait and see just how much he “let it go” on the upcoming show! For now, ch-ch-check out James and fellow guest Tinx on WWHL (below):

Reactions?? Send ’em our way in the comments (below)!

[Image via WHHL/Bravo/YouTube]