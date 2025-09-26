James Van Der Beek Celebrates Daughter Olivia Turning 'Same Age That Dawson Was' In Sweet Birthday Tribute!

James Van Der Beek is marking a very special moment for his oldest daughter, Olivia — she is now the same age as Dawson Leery was in the pilot for Dawson’s Creek!

The actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to the teenager for her 15th birthday on Thursday. Wow! Where does the time go?! Alongside a video of Olivia performing the teen drama’s theme song at the reunion, which he didn’t attend in person amid his cancer battle, he said of the moment in the lengthy caption:

“My oldest turned 15 today. Same age that Dawson was in the pilot. To watch you stand there in that red dress, so confidently taking center stage amidst all those people I’ve known so long and cherish so deeply… I’m just left in awe.”

Aww! James went on to reflect on watching Olivia grow up, saying:

“I’ve always joked that you came out ‘parent proof,’ but this last year, as I’ve watched you accelerate into so many big decisions, jump into so many activities, budget your time, do your homework and your hair (which, from my point of view, seem to require roughly the same amount of time & focus)… the less I think the parent-proof thing is a joke.”

The 48-year-old noted “no one is perfect,” recalling a moment when Olivia messed up his ticket to her first high school football game but “immediately took responsibility.” He continued:

“Keep taking big swings, kiddo. Risk imperfection. Keep dreaming big and most importantly, be true to who you are. Because, while only YOU will know exactly who your most authentic self will be, as someone who’s known you your whole life… I can guarantee you’re going to love her. Happy birthday kiddo. I love you.”

How sweet! Happy birthday, Olivia! What are your reactions to the tribute? Let us know!

