James Van Der Beek Makes Surprise Appearance At Dawson's Creek Reunion Amid Cancer Battle

James Ven Der Beek made a virtual visit to the Dawson’s Creek reunion.

The actor had to pull out of Monday’s event at the last minute due to “two stomach viruses” amid his cancer battle. It was a big disappointment for him and his fans as this whole event was organized to raise money for his cancer treatment, as well as for the org F**k Cancer.

Related: Tom Holland Suffers Head Injury While Filming Spider-Man Stunt! Oh No!

But James ended up making an unexpected appearance via a pre-recorded video near the start of the show, in which he apologized for missing the lovely class reunion, saying:

“I have been looking forward to this night for months and months and months, ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together. I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to hug my cast mates, my beautiful cast, in person. I wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single person in this theater for being here tonight, from the cast to the crew to everybody who’s donated time and been so generous. And especially every single last one of you, the best fans in the world. Thank you for coming out.”

The 48-year-old then introduced his understudy for the live pilot reading, Lin-Manuel Miranda. He did his best to keep his spirits up for the video, but you can tell he was bummed. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Back To You, Bob! (@backtoyoubobpod)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Back To You, Bob! (@backtoyoubobpod)

Aw! So sad he couldn’t be there.

In his absence, he sent his wife, Kimberly, and their six kids, Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 3, to the reunion instead! At one point, when the cast sang the show’s theme song I Don’t Wanna Wait by Paula Cole, two of James’ daughters were given microphones and sang solos. Later, the whole family came out on stage to finish the song. So nice!

The “Dawson’s Creek” cast and James Van Der Beek’s children sing “I Don’t Wanna Wait.” pic.twitter.com/Edkgsa0UeF — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2025

Kimberly said on social media on Sunday that it was super “important” to James that they attend. We’re glad they could make it!

James was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023 and went public with it last November. Sending him lots of love and light as he continues to battle this nasty disease.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Sony Pictures Television/YouTube]