James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Secretly Welcome Sixth Baby After Two Devastating Pregnancy Losses 

There’s a new tot in town!

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly announced on Monday that they welcomed a baby boy named Jeremiah (aka Remi) to their family. The Dawson’s Creek alum took to his Instagram to share a precious series of videos and photos of the new addition, who was born five weeks ago, writing:

“Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek (We’ve been calling him Remi, btw – not ‘dinosaur’) After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out. But we found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: “incompetent cervix” (I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed – which made me like him even more. Now it’s called a #WeakenedCervix).”

According to the actor, a “simple” surgical cerclage was performed and removed at full term to help avoid another miscarriage, which the parents have sadly suffered multiple times.

His wife was able to give birth naturally at their ranch in Texas. The Varsity Blues star added a message to other parents who are struggling with miscarriages, noting;

“The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word.”

The couple’s latest arrival joins older siblings Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5, and Gwendolyn, 3. Already, Remi seems to be making a big impact on the family’s life and outlook on the future, the 44-year-old continued:

Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle…leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”

Take a look at the sweet announcement (below)!

Many congratulations!! We’re so happy for this family!

