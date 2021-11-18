Whitney Port Reveals Another Pregnancy Loss After Being Warned About 'Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Sad news from Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman.

Earlier this month, the couple announced they were seven weeks pregnant after previously experiencing “two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.” Although they were cautioned that it was “likely another unhealthy pregnancy,” they had felt optimistic after their doctor “heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo.”

Unfortunately, in their most recent YouTube update on Wednesday (below), the reality star revealed that the pregnancy was no longer viable. She explained:

“I went today for the eight [week] and four day ultrasound, and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat, and then this week there was no heartbeat. So… that’s what he said, it’s done — that when I had that ultrasound that… looked like, you know, there was no embryo inside and the yolk sac was thin, that that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning.”

Tearfully, she added:

“We were obviously really hopeful, and I thought it was just gonna continue to grow. I don’t know, maybe I was naive.”

Her husband observed:

“It’s such a mindf**k, this whole like, how you’re supposed to act and behave, and what you’re supposed to do in this first trimester.”

Whitney agreed:

“We were being hopeful. You know, like, everything was looking good and growing last week, so I just didn’t think that it was gonna reverse … You just don’t know what’s going to happen in the first trimester.”

Moving forward, their doctor recommended that if they wanted to become pregnant, they should pursue “fertility testing and IVF.” Although the designer said she’s trying not to “make any decisions” right now, she emotionally admitted:

“It’s not really something that, in my heart, I felt like I wanted to do. But now the thought of just not having a second kid is too painful to bear.”

At the time of the filming, the 36-year-old was focused on having her procedure because she was “feeling so physically ill that it’s made me depressed.” Heartbreakingly, she concluded:

“I wanna just feel physically better first, and get my head straight. And I want… I just wanna be happier.”

So, so sad.

Sonny’s momma posted a similar update to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that she had “recorded a full verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.”

She added:

“Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don’t physically feel like complete s**t anymore.”

Our hearts go out to Whitney and Tim. We’re glad to hear she’s feeling a bit better, and when they’re ready, we hope they find the path forward that’s right for them.

