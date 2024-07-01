Jamie Foxx FINALLY Reveals Shocking Moment That Led To Hospitalization!

Over a year later, Jamie Foxx is letting fans in on the details of his scary hospitalization!

Perezcious readers will remember that the actor landed in the hospital while filming his upcoming movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta last April. The health scare seemingly came out of nowhere and sparked tons of speculation among worried fans — especially since his family shared very few details about his condition throughout the crisis and Jamie laid low as he recovered. Heck, there was even a conspiracy theory circulating that he’d been cloned. That’s how wild things got! LOLz!

Well, in a new video posted to X (Twitter) on Monday (it’s unclear exactly when it was filmed), the comedian told a group of people in downtown Phoenix that he had a “bad headache” ahead of the hospitalization. He recalled asking his “boy for Advil” — and then everything went downhill. Snapping his fingers, he shared:

“I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Whoa. So freaky!

Referencing his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx, the Madagascar voice actor continued:

“So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

A cortisone shot can be used to “relieve pain, swelling and irritation,” per the Mayo Clinic. It’s given in a muscle, joint, or other part of the body. It’s unclear exactly where Jamie had his done, but it must not have worked since he went to another doctor soon after. He said while pointing to his head:

“The next doctor said something’s going on up there.”

But then he stopped himself from saying more while looking at the camera recording, saying:

“I won’t say it on camera. But it was…”

And he left that detail all to himself! But that’s still more than he’s said before. Hear it (below):

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

We’re so glad he’s better!

For the record, Mike Tyson previously claimed Jamie had a stroke, which hasn’t been verified. And he later walked back on the claim by insisting that he had no clue what happened. FWIW, a headache can be a warning sign of a stroke! So, it’s possible that rumor is true. Meanwhile, others online are questioning what — if anything — was up with that Advil pill! Whatever it was, it came on fast and furious. So, thank goodness he got help ASAP and recovered quickly! Thoughts? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

