Jamie Foxx Seen For The First Time Since Hospitalization With Mystery ‘Medical Complication’!

Jamie Foxx seems to be in good spirits!

According to footage obtained by TMZ, the 55-year-old actor was spotted aboard a boat on the Chicago River with a few other people on Sunday afternoon. In the clip, another vessel passed by Jamie who could be seen all smiles while flashing a peace sign and waving back at them. But more importantly, the singer appeared happy and healthy! You can ch-ch-check out the video (below):

The outlet also reports that Jamie was seen spending a night out on the town in the city on Saturday and was in great spirits then too! Amazing! It’s great to see Jamie up and about!

As you know, there has been a lot of speculation about his condition over the past few months. Jamie was hospitalized in April after suddenly suffering a “medical complication” on set of his upcoming movie, Back In Action. His family and friends have remained tight-lipped about the situation since then. However, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared with everyone in May that Jamie left the hospital and “was playing pickleball” during his recovery.

TMZ reported that he was receiving care at a specialist rehab and treatment center in Chicago. But it is unknown what exactly he was being treated for at this time. Mike Tyson claimed that the Oscar winner suffered a stroke – but then walked back on his statement, saying he had “no idea what happened to him.” So his health scare is still a huge mystery! And last we had heard, an insider revealed to People at the end of June that he was not 100 percent yet:

“He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself. He has the tightest circle around him.”

Meanwhile, his They Cloned Tyrone co-star John Boyega revealed offered a positive update after speaking to him on the phone:

“He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we [are] just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return. I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

So everyone understandably has been very concerned about Jamie’s well-being! But based on this first sighting since his hospitalization, his recovery seems to be going very well so far! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

