Mike Tyson Alleges Jamie Foxx Suffered A Stroke: 'He's Not Feeling Well'

Jamie Foxx is continuing to recover under the care of doctors and medical specialists after reportedly suffering a stroke. That’s what Mike Tyson is claiming, at least.

The legendary former boxer sat down for a 2-hour-long interview on the PBD Podcast late last week. During the wide-ranging chat, Tyson addressed Foxx’s mysterious and unsettling recent health problems and claimed to know the cause behind it.

When asked about the 55-year-old Foxx, the ex-heavyweight champ alleged the movie star had suffered a stroke which landed him in the hospital:

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke.”

OMG…

But then the 56-year-old retired pro pugilist appeared to walk back that bold claim. In a follow-up statement immediately after that “hearsay,” Tyson tried to downplay what he said and claimed he didn’t actually know if that were true:

“I have no idea what happened to him.”

Still, it was obvious the boxer — like the rest of us — was very concerned with the Django Unchained star’s well-being. Moments later on the podcast, Tyson stated this dreary but true fact about life:

“Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

No kidding.

Perhaps thinking better about his stroke claim as the interview went on, Tyson later added:

“If [Foxx’s family] don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know.”

Well, that would seem to be true, at least. Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx has been tight-lipped about what her dad is going through right now — as is very much her right.

As for the Vendetta star, he also shed light on an industry issue that has come up in recent weeks. With Jamie fighting through this health problem, the actor’s role in an upcoming Tyson biopic series has been thrown into question.

Mike explained more about that during the podcast:

“Well, it was a possibility [to play Tyson on screen]. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”

Wow. It’ll be interesting to see what happens with that. Of course, it’s a distant secondary concern to Foxx’s health getting back on track. But there’s no question movie producers and entertainment insiders must be moving quickly to adjust future projects behind the scenes.

You can watch Tyson’s full 2-hour-long interview on the PBD Podcast at the link HERE.

As for Jamie, his daughter Corinne first revealed that the Day Shift star had been hospitalized back in mid-April. At the time, she only called the issue a “medical complication,” and shared a vague but hopeful message via Instagram:

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

From there, very little information leaked out. Insiders noted the Ray star had been filming a movie called Back In Action with Cameron Diaz when the health issue occurred. Filming on that movie resumed days later with a body double taking Foxx’s place. Since then, Foxx has been transferred to a specialist treatment facility in the Chicago area. He has also been temporarily replaced on the musical game show Beat Shazam, as television producers were sent scrambling to account for that and other ongoing projects.

By mid-May, Corinne returned to Instagram with a more positive update about her dad. She claimed the star had been “out of the hospital for weeks,” and slammed persistent media rumors about more significant health issues at play:

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday.”

Obviously, that goes directly against comments like these recent remarks made by Mike Tyson. Whatever is going on, we just hope Jamie continues to receive impeccable care from doctors and loving support from family members.

Wishing him the best!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/PBD Podcast/YouTube]