Jamie Foxx Tearfully Reveals He 'Saw The Tunnel' In First Time Publicly Addressing Near-Fatal Medical Scare

In his first public appearance since falling ill in April with an undisclosed condition, the actor took the stage at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on Monday. He was accepting the Vanguard Award for his role in The Burial, but things got so much more emotional than any ordinary acceptance speech! It was during his sentimental 12-minute speech that he decided to open up about the health journey he’s been on for the last several months, the performer said:

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk too.”

Now, he has a whole new appreciation for life, Jamie added:

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s different.”

While he didn’t directly address what he went through, the 55-year-old didn’t shy away from noting how serious his illness was, sharing:

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost… When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. S**t, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin ‘C’mon, now.'”

So impressive he can still crack jokes at a time like this! It wasn’t the only one he shared either. Elsewhere, he teasingly shut down a conspiracy theory he was cloned, which was inspired by his role in Netflix‘s They Cloned Tyrone, laughing:

“I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y’all ain’t s**t.”

The Django Unchained lead went on more sincerely:

“Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there’s two phrases, one of two phrases we say. One is, ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'”

The Strays voice actor also took a moment to thank his family and friends for being such great support systems for him, saying:

“My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened. I can only say that you need somebody like that in your corner.”

Acknowledging his pals in the audience, he also thanked in particular Lenny Kravitz, Fantasia Barrino, and Taraji P. Henson for being there for him. Aw! Considering he was being honored for his work in the industry, he sent some love back to Hollywood, giving a shout-out to all the projects that kept him entertained through his pain:

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up. When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you don’t give up on your art and don’t let them take the art from you either.”

After thanking the team behind his Prime Video film, he ended his impactful speech by reflecting:

“I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’”

