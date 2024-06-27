Kris Jenner Gravely Reveals Doctors 'Found Something' In Recent Medical Scan -- Oh No!

Kris Jenner is facing a major medical scare, and to deal with it, she’s rallying family around her for support.

The 68-year-old momager was the focus of the latest teaser clip previewing next week’s episode of The Kardashians set to stream on Hulu. At the end of this Thursday’s episode — which was incredibly contentious already, with several vicious fights between KarJenner sisters — Kris unexpectedly took center stage. And it was for all the worst reasons. Ugh.

In the brief post-episode teaser for next week, the momager was shown sitting down to dinner with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. Kris breaks down in tears as she begins to reveal her health situation to them. Her daughters freeze in silence as she says this before starting to cry:

“I wanted to tell you guys something: I had my scan, and this just makes me really emotional but they found something.”

Whoa!

The teaser cuts off there. Fans are no doubt now counting the hours until next week’s ep is released on Hulu for us all to figure out what is going on. Scary!!

But!! In the Season 5 trailer for the series, which Hulu released on YouTube a little over a month ago, producers actually revealed a very quick bit of information about Kris’ medical scare! In that trailer, Kris could be heard explaining:

“They found a cyst and a little tumor.”

OMG!

You can watch that quick-hit (below) at the 1:51 mark, in case you forgot it amid all the other KarJenner storylines that popped up in that very busy trailer:

Jeez! This is serious! Obviously, we’re hoping the cyst and “little tumor” are benign and easy for a doctor to remove, but it’s no small thing. So scary!!

We’re sending all the love and light we can muster for the incredible momager. And y’all know we will be tuning in first thing next Thursday to see how this plays out.

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/YouTube]