Jamie Lee Curtis Recreates Her Mom’s Iconic Psycho Look For Halloween Kills Premiere -- Must-See!

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the Halloween Kills premiere on Tuesday night. Why? Because the actress showed up at the TCL Chinese Theatre in a recreated version of her late mother Janet Leigh’s Psycho costume!

Leigh played Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film — y’know, the movie where she was stabbed in a shower in one of the most memorable on-screen deaths ever. Refresh your memory (below)!

The unforgettable scene has been honored in numerous horror flicks since (including in Curtis’ show Scream Queens), and now Janet’s daughter is carrying on the torch!

Taking to Instagram, the 62-year-old gushed about her blonde wig, simple blue dress, and bloody shower curtain, writing:

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory! PREMIERE PARTY TIME!”

Ch-ch-check out the custom look created in part by hairstylist Sean James and wig and makeup artist Grace Ahn (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

Spooktastic!

Love the fun nod to her momma! Halloween Kills, which sees Michael Myers return to terrorize his small town, hits theaters and Peacock on Friday. Will U be watching??

