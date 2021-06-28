Iggy Azalea Reveals Why She Hasn’t Publicly Spoken In Support Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle!

In her corner!

The #FreeBritney movement has been outraged that, despite Britney Spears’ emotional statement to a Los Angeles judge over the state of her 13-year-old conservatorship, many former collaborators still hadn’t spoken up on the pop star’s behalf!

Amid the list of lip-locked artists was Iggy Azalea, whose had a somewhat contentious relationship with the Circus vocalist (or rather, her team) since they sang on Pretty Girls in 2015. After she was accused online of not standing by the 39-year-old in her time of need, one fan defended the rapper, writing on Twitter:

“One, Iggy did speak about it and yall dragged her for it so it’s weird now that y’all switched up. Secondly, Iggy has ALWAYS been a supporter of Britney so this was so unnecessary.”

No longer staying silent, Iggy responded, making it very clear where she stands on the conservatorship, while also detailing some infamous moments from the singers’ past! The lyricist dished:

“Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater.”

As you’ll recall, back in 2015, the Australian criticized Spears’ team for not marketing their single enough — thus preventing it from climbing the charts. At the time, she clued fans into her frustration, explaining:

“its difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and tv performances etc. unfortunately I’m just featured…. would have enjoyed performing it alot, i think it got off to a powerful start. but you need content to compete in 2015.”

One year later, the Sally Walker performer admitted the El Lay native’s strict entourage searched her house before Brit could enter! On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Iggy revealed:

“They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something…to make sure I wasn’t a bad influence. And I’m not. I passed the test!”

Wow… Looking back, that just proves the Princess of Pop was stripped of so much freedom since her legal situation began. But given the fact Azalea signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement to collab with the songwriter at the time, it’s no wonder she hasn’t gone in-depth about Spears’ situation yet!

While she’s not opening up too much now, it’s undeniably clear the creative supports the Grammy winner 100% — she just doesn’t feel the need to air Brit’s dirty laundry for the whole world to see:

“I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful. Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf. That message has been delivered to her. Other than that – I’m good.”

She concluded:

“I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help. I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE.”

