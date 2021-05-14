Jana Kramer Poses Topless After Breast Augmentation, Says 'I’m Good Enough'

Jana Kramer is building back her confidence and self-love amid her earth-shattering divorce from estranged husband Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram on Thursday to share a topless pic — yes, really! — showing off and promoting her new breast augmentation surgery via Allergan‘s Natrelle implants.

Wearing nothing but a pair of jeans and showing off some serious side-boob, the country crooner gave us all the sexiness we could ever hope for while low-key telling cheater-boy Caussin to eat his heart out with her sexy snap! More than that, though, the Michigan native got real about thinking positively and moving forward with her life, no matter how difficult the divorce may be on her and her children.

She opened the IG caption for that post by writing (below):

“This next chapter, this next me is free. She’s happy. Even by herself…”

Amen!! And she continued from there, adding:

“I’m ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I’m good enough now. I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again.”

Love it!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

That’s sexy AF!

As many of you Kramer fans will recall, the actress and mom of two first revealed her intention to undergo breast augmentation back in March, prior to her divorce announcement, so this is definitely something she’s considered and planned for a bit.

In fact, a week after the surgery itself, she opened up about what her life was like with these “new puppies on my chest.” Speaking candidly about it on her popular Whine Down podcast, Kramer explained:

“You know what’s really funny about getting a boob job is my friends that have gotten boob jobs before, they’re always like, ‘You wanna see?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ But now I’m like…’You wanna see my boobs?’ Yes, are they artificial? Sure, they’re fake. But it’s like a new toy, almost. Like, ‘You wanna see my new toy?'”

LOLz!

Honestly, with all Jana has been put through by her now-estranged husband and all the cheating rumors and allegations leading up to their divorce, we’re just super happy she’s finding confidence in herself once again!

And yeah, she looks DAMN good, if we do say for ourselves.

Get it, Jana!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Where do U stand on Kramer’s comeback case here?? Sound OFF about the country crooner and her ongoing divorce battle down in the comments (below)…

